Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like some solid sales went up since last Friday, and so I have a packed list today along with a few standouts. First up is the artsy puzzler Florence, a short game, but it's easily worth $1. Next, I have Dragon Quest II, a Square Enix classic that still holds up. Last but not least is a sale for The Quest, a quality old-school Western RPG that plays in first-person. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Learn Korean Language: Word Quiz Pro for Beginner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro: High-Quality Sounds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Gallery No Ads- Photo Manager, Gallery 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Memorize: Learn German Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Memorize: Learn Thai Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. UT Promoter - Pro: Earn Subscribers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Thai Phrasebook Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Best U - Be happy and feel great every day $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Siren Head The Project S $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Slender man RE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Cooking Kawaii - cooking game madness fever $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Emotional Intelligence Test: Intelligence Test $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Quantitative IQ test: Intelligence Test $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. 2048 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Ball Reach $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Hop Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Light Purple - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Inspire - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. TXD Tool $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Video Board $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Default App Manager $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Voice Recorder Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Homestuck Pesterquest $11.99 -> $8.39; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Orwell $5.49 -> $3.79; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Dwarf Journey $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Gunslugs 2 $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Chuckie Egg 2017 HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Eggggg - The Platform Puker $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Mortal Crusade: Platformer with Knight Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Clue $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Endurance: infection in space (Premium) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.50; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Donut County $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Florence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Gorogoa $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. SUPER Happy Style $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. DRAGON QUEST II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  29. Draw Rider 2 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  30. Mystic Pillars: A Story Based Puzzle Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  31. The Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  32. The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Ripple Elite - Walls for the Elite $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Android 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Android 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Android 12 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Blackdiant Purple - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Dark Purple - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Nambula Purple - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days