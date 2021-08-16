Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like some solid sales went up since last Friday, and so I have a packed list today along with a few standouts. First up is the artsy puzzler Florence, a short game, but it's easily worth $1. Next, I have Dragon Quest II, a Square Enix classic that still holds up. Last but not least is a sale for The Quest, a quality old-school Western RPG that plays in first-person. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games