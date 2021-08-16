Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like some solid sales went up since last Friday, and so I have a packed list today along with a few standouts. First up is the artsy puzzler Florence, a short game, but it's easily worth $1. Next, I have Dragon Quest II, a Square Enix classic that still holds up. Last but not least is a sale for The Quest, a quality old-school Western RPG that plays in first-person. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Learn Korean Language: Word Quiz Pro for Beginner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro: High-Quality Sounds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gallery No Ads- Photo Manager, Gallery 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Memorize: Learn German Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Memorize: Learn Thai Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- UT Promoter - Pro: Earn Subscribers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Thai Phrasebook Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Best U - Be happy and feel great every day $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Siren Head The Project S $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Slender man RE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cooking Kawaii - cooking game madness fever $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emotional Intelligence Test: Intelligence Test $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quantitative IQ test: Intelligence Test $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2048 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ball Reach $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hop Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Light Purple - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Inspire - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- TXD Tool $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Video Board $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Default App Manager $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Voice Recorder Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Homestuck Pesterquest $11.99 -> $8.39; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Orwell $5.49 -> $3.79; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dwarf Journey $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gunslugs 2 $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chuckie Egg 2017 HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Eggggg - The Platform Puker $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mortal Crusade: Platformer with Knight Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 6 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Endurance: infection in space (Premium) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.50; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Donut County $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Florence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gorogoa $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SUPER Happy Style $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAGON QUEST II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Draw Rider 2 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mystic Pillars: A Story Based Puzzle Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Ripple Elite - Walls for the Elite $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Android 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Android 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Android 12 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blackdiant Purple - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Purple - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nambula Purple - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments