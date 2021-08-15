This week, Samsung finally held its long-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event, showing off its latest folding phones alongside new smartwatches and some fancy ANC-equipped earbuds. Despite plenty of leaks ruining the surprise, this fall's lineup looks to be one of its best yet, making it harder than ever to pick which device you're going to pre-order.

The Z Fold3 might seem like a simple iteration on last year's design, but a ton of quality-of-life improvements help make it feel like the first mainstream Z-series phone. With water resistance, S Pen support, and an under-display camera, the only sacrifice you have to make over the Galaxy S21 comes from your wallet. The Z Flip3 is destined to be an even bigger hit. With the price finally dropping under four digits (if only barely), it wouldn't be surprising to see plenty of shoppers choose Samsung's fancy clamshell over a more traditional form factor this holiday season.

The Galaxy Watch4 series is just as exciting. It's the first wearable to launch with Wear OS 3, complete with a ton of improvements to both speed and usability. Samsung is making some bold claims with the Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, including up to 40 hours of battery life, a new and possibly-improved band design, and a ton of sensors for health and wellness tracking. Meanwhile, Google has plenty to prove with Wear OS 3, and to its credit, the experience is sounding pretty good so far.

And of course, Samsung also announced its latest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2. Designed to replace the excellent Buds+ in its TWE lineup, the Buds2 feature built-in ANC and a minuscule design for just $150. We'll have to wait to see how they sound and perform, but the company's recent earbuds have all been excellent. That's a lot of gadgets to pick from, especially when they're all up for pre-order right now. Everything officially launches on August 27th, so you won't have to wait long to get your hands on Samsung's latest tech.

So, which did you order? Did the folding phone craze finally win you over, or did you spring for the Watch4? Perhaps you're holding out for a Pixel 6, or you're waiting for one of Samsung's infamous price drops in a few months. This week's poll is multiple choice, so make sure to let us know if you grabbed a smartwatch or some earbuds to go with your shiny new phone.

Did you pre-order any of Samsung's newest gadgets? Yes, a Galaxy Z Fold3.

Yes, a Galaxy Z Flip3.

Yes, a Galaxy Watch4.

Yes, a Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

Yes, the Galaxy Buds2.

I'm still undecided.

I plan to get one later on sale.

Nah, I'm not interested. View Results