The Pixel 5a 5G is coming. Google's said as much for months now, we've already seen some of the supplemental pieces falling into place, and as leaked spec info arrives, we keep hearing that a launch should be imminent. But for all that's happened, there's been precious little in the way of hard evidence, nor confirmation of launch plans. That's why we're so excited about our latest find, as a source shares images of Pixel 5a components that are currently being sent out to phone repair stores ahead of an August 17 announcement.

What we see appears to match the previous renders of the phone that surfaced back in February. The design looks almost identical to the current Pixel 4a 5G in terms of back panel and camera layout. The most noticeable difference is what seems to be a ribbed power button.

Our source did note that the back feels a little more rubbery than the hard plastic of the previous-generation handset. And if you look up at the top of the assembly you can see the void where the headphone jack will go, so music fans should be in luck.

We were also able to get a peek at the phone's battery. Unfortunately, it doesn't show us much besides the capacity, but even that's noteworthy: at 4,680 mAh, this means the Pixel 5a 5G will have the largest battery of any Pixel to date.

Through our source we were also able to confirm the Pixel 5a will be announced on Tuesday, August 17. There have been rumors of an August 26 release in stores at $450 USD, but we may have to wait for Google's official announcement to know for sure. No matter how that goes down, it will good to see another Pixel debut before the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro land this fall.