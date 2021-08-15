Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a stylish point and click that takes place during the Ming Dynasty, a unique arcade shooter that's perfect for on-the-go-play, and a relaxing puzzler where you'll align pipes to complete puzzles. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Tales of the Mirror

Tales of the Mirror is a game themed around the Ming Dynasty, offering art and music that's fitting of this theme. While Tales of the Mirror is described as a visual novel, it's more a point-and-click adventure game, thanks to the evolving story that revolves around solving puzzles. As you can see, the art is striking, and since this is a premium release, you won't have to worry about any annoyances like greedy in-app purchases or distracting ads. All around, this is a polished adventure game, and it's priced competitively.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Mini Blaster

Mini Blaster is an enjoyable shooting game that you can play with your thumb. You'll slide your thumb along the screen to move your ship (represented as a white square), all to get close enough to the game's pink dots to blast them out of existence. Of course, should you accidentally touch one of these pink dots, it's game over. This is why the game relies on simple twitch controls where precise movement is the only winning strategy, making for an enjoyable and challenging title that's great for wasting a few minutes here and there. Just keep in mind Mini Blaster contains ads and that there is currently no way to remove them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

PIPES: Zen Garden

PIPES: Zen Garde comes from Infinity Games, a developer that has a knack for creating enjoyable minimal puzzle games for mobile. As you would suspect, this is a relaxing game that offers a minimal design, where you'll arrange tiles in order to line up the pipes displayed on these squares. It's a simple setup that's easy to pick up, and there's fun to be had even though the gameplay is familiar. Seeing that this is an early access release, it's not monetized fully yet, though it already contains ads.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (yet)

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Rainy Cloud

Rainy Cloud is an extremely simple game where you'll control a cloud in order to rain on everyone who crosses your path. Those carrying umbrellas will have to be hit by lightning, and then you can rain on them too. All in all, it's a silly game that just about anyone can pick up and play, and it's currently free of advertisements and in-app purchases, making this a fun timewaster to check out this week before Rainy Cloud is inevitably monetized.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

May's Journal of Time Travel

May's Journal of Time Travel is a puzzle game where you'll move rings in order to align pictures. The thing is, you can only move these rings so much before you run out of moves, which almost always ends too early since there is no way to avoid moving these rings to align them. In other words, the game feels poorly balanced, and it's not like you need any skills to play since you can repeat each puzzle until you magically align a pic through trial and error. So from the outset, this appears to be a quality game, but once you jump in, things feel a little too haphazard, where aligning rings requires more luck than skill. There's still some fun to be had, but the dev should think about rebalancing the move counter because it's a massive turnoff as is. This is also a title that contains ads while offering no way to pay to remove them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Cat Game - How to Loot

Cat Game - How to Loot is a new puzzle game that's entered early access this week. It will be up to you to remove the sticks holding the game's currency out of reach to get this currency to fall in the correct direction so that you can gather it. Think of the game as a digital version of Kerplunk, and you're getting close. Since Cat Game is in early access, it's not fully monetized yet, so for now, it contains ads, and you can't pay to remove them, which appears to be a theme this week.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (yet)

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Old Friends Dog Game

I don't know what to make of Old Friends Dog Game. On the one hand, the developer has pledged to offer some of its proceeds to sponsor dogs in need as long as the game is profitable, but this is a title filled with predatory monetization, such as paying outright for digital dog food. Sure, the content is cute, and it can be fun to run your own shelter through idle gameplay, but it's hard to buy into the feel-goodness of the design and the dev's charity when the game is monetized the way it is. This is a title filled with wait timers, a lengthy and annoying tutorial that hides all monetization from the player, and frankly, it's clear the whole thing revolves around getting people to spend money once they reach the end of the tutorial.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Iron Order 1919 - Altered History Strategy Game

Iron Order 1919 was known as Supremacy 1: The Great War Strategy Game back in 2020, but this week marks the official release, so why not move away from a name that's been thoroughly dragged through the mud. It would seem the developer still refuses to show what this game actually looks like, which is why there is no trailer, and why all of the pics are don't show a single actual screenshot. Of course, a quick look at the title's in-app purchases seals this release's fate. It's a cash grab, though and through, which is precisely why the developer would like you to install this title to find out what it offers. Don't fall for this trap folks. I went ahead and installed the game so you don't have to, and it's clearly pay-to-win, just like the rest of the developer's titles. Iron Order 1919 is trash, and the developer clearly has no qualms filling it with ridiculous in-app purchases. You've been warned.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $204.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.