This story was originally published and last updated .
Every year, OEMs release new phones in hopes you’ll be enticed to replace your current handset with the latest tech. If successful, your old phone is likely to sit around collecting dust. Instead of throwing it in a drawer, you can turn it into real, spendable cash, and our new partner — Decluttr — can help you do it.
Decluttr is an all-encompassing electronic device purchasing, refurbishing, and reselling platform. They’ll accept many different types of consumer electronics, including phones, tablets, wearables, and even game consoles. For the sake of today’s article, though, we’re focusing on mobile handsets.
How to turn your old phone into cash with Decluttr
If you have an old phone lying around that you’d like to turn into cash, all you have to do is head over to Decluttr’s website and click the “Start selling” icon. Once you type in some information about your device, Decluttr will give you a free instant valuation. There aren’t any auctions, fees, or unnecessary haggling — you’ll know what Decluttr will pay for your device right there.
As an added bonus, Decluttr is offering 10% extra cash (with a $30 cap) to all Android Police readers when the code POLICE10 is used at checkout.
If you decide to cash in on your phone’s valuation, you can head to your nearest UPS shipping location and send your old phone to Decluttr for free. You’ll receive the cash for your device via a PayPal direct deposit one day after it arrives at its final destination.
That’s it. Easy peasy.
Why you should sell your old phone to Decluttr
Now that you know how easy it is to sell your old phone to Decluttr, you may be wondering why you should choose them over another option.
For starters, Decluttr pays up to 33% more for old devices than what you’ll get with most carrier buyback programs. Not only that, but Decluttr gives you real cash that you can spend anywhere — not just useless store credit.
Second, Decluttr will lock in your device’s evaluated price for 28 days. That gives you time to avoid depreciation while you upgrade your phone to the latest and greatest model. This particularly comes in handy for new device launches, like when Samsung unveils their latest hardware at Unpacked this week.
Third, Decluttr provides an eco-friendly way to dispose of old tech. A substantial 95% of devices sold to Decluttr are repaired, refurbished, and resold. This drastically reduces e-waste that would result from simply throwing old tech away, as well as cutting back on CO2 emissions and lowering natural resource consumption exacerbated by manufacturing brand new devices.
Finally, Decluttr is already trusted by millions of customers worldwide. Their equivalent brand in the UK, musicMagpie, was founded back in 2007 and is now the UK’s top mobile recycling service, with countless awards and an Excellent rating on Trustpilot attributed by 190,000 reviews. In the US, Decluttr is BBB accredited, they boast an Elite rating on ResellerRatings, and they have an Excellent rating on Trustpilot that’s backed by more than 17,000 reviews. In total, the organization has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to their customers.
See what your old phone’s worth with Decluttr today
To see what your old phone’s worth, head on over to Decluttr’s website and input a bit of information about your device. Don’t forget to add the code POLICE10 to your order. If you like the number that comes back, ship it off for some cash in your account. Your wallet, the environment, and your phone’s next owner will thank you.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments