If you’ve ever wanted a Roborock smart vacuum, stop now and listen up. The company is slashing hundreds off three of its most premium models, bringing prices down to what we saw during — and in the case of the S6 MaxV, even better than — Prime Day. But you’ll have to act fast to sweep up these savings, because this offer is only good through today.
Roborock S4 Max — $309.99 ($120 off)
On the most affordable end of Roborock’s premium collection, the S4 Max comes with LiDAR navigation system, a whopping 5,200mAh battery capable of cleaning for 180 on a single charge, and it can achieve 2,000 Pa of suction. In addition to sweeping your floors, its integrated E11 air filter will also purify the air as it runs.
Roborock S5 Max — $379.99 ($170 off)
In the middle of the price pack, the S5 Max is ideal for homes with carpeted and/or hard floor surfaces. It comes equipped with a large 290ml water tank that can cover a 2000sqft space, a LiDAR navigation system, and enough battery power to run for 3 hours on a single charge.
Roborock S6 MaxV — $524.99 ($225 off)
Even after more than a year of being on the market, the S6 MaxV remains to be one of the coolest smart vacuums in Roborock’s lineup. It’s the only model that can actually see where it’s going and drive around obstacles, thanks to twin cameras mounted along the front. In addition to this neat navigation trick, the S6 MaxV features a beefy 5200mAh battery, a 297ml water tank, and 2500 Pa of suction, making it the most capable smart cleaning option on today’s list.
Buy your Roborock vacuum today or miss out
In order to take advantage of these deals, you don’t need any special coupons or codes. Just click on one of the Amazon links below, put the vacuum into your cart, and checkout. Remember, this offer is only valid from now through 11:55 p.m. PDT tonight.
