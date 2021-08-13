GPD has been making waves over the last few years manufacturing dedicated handheld gaming devices, and so it has made a name for itself with products like the GPD WIN. Typically these handhelds are Windows-based, but thanks to a recent channel addition on GPD's Discord, we now know the company has plans to release a new Android-based device called the GPD-XP. What's odd is that this handheld offers a screen that contains a pinhole camera in the lower-left corner along with curved screen corners, features that look more like leftovers of repurposed phone screens instead of something designed with handheld gaming in mind.

Above, you can watch a fresh video of the GPD-XP in action. This video contains PUBG Mobile gameplay along with a quick look at what comes in the box. It appears GPB has taken into account that many mobile games don't provide controller support, or only partial, and so you can swap the dedicated buttons and thumbstick on the right side of the device for a slimmer slide-on controller or a plastic nub, allowing the right hand to sit closer to the screen for touch controls in games like PUBG. Essentially the right controller is modular so that you can swap out a few different components depending on your needs.

The GPD-XP offers a 6.81-inch display (no mention of type or ratio), 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, a 7,000mAh battery, and internal active cooling. There's 4G sim support, but only for data. This is not a phone.

The thing is the screen in the GPD-XP looks like a repurposed phone display, thanks to an oddly-placed pinhole camera in the lower-left corner, along with curved screen corners that indeed cut off parts of the image displayed. Why the GPD-XP wasn't designed with a camera in the bezel with proper square corners at the edges of the screen, I don't know, but I bet costs had a lot to do with this odd decision that will adversely affect the image of every game that can be played fullscreen.

While I can't say it's surprising to find out that GPD has a new Android device in the works, the modular controller support and built-in active cooling at least sound promising. On the other hand, the screen gives me pause because the pinhole camera and rounded corners do not strike me as though they belong in a dedicated gaming device. I would hope this odd choice leads to some savings for the consumer, but since GPD hasn't yet announced what the GPD-XP will cost, we'll have to circle back once more information is announced. Until then, feel free to peruse GPD's second video released today, which contains gameplay of League of Legends: Wild Rift.