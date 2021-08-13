Demand for Samsung's new folding phones is understandably quite high, and it looks like in some cases that demand may be exceeding availability. Before Samsung's event had even ended, some versions of the Z Fold3 were already selling out at Samsung's site for pre-order. And while we've seen more stock appear to open up, rapidly changing availability suggests that you'd better act fast if you want to secure your order.

We've been seeing the lion's share of these issues with the Phantom Green color for the bigger and more expensive Z Fold3. We know it was previously available because AP's Max Weinbach was mere moments away from placing his order for that specific model when it lost availability — he'll have to either wait or make do with the more "boring" black and silver models.

Right now, unlocked Phantom Green Fold3s aren't shipping from Samsung until September 8, and that also appears to be the case for units being ordered for use on Verizon — other carrier models are unaffected.

Samsung's exclusive Gray, White, and Pink colors for the Flip3 won't ship until September 21, while the other colors were originally set to ship on August 27. But even those are starting to slip, with Cream and Green now also due September 8 across carriers (unlocked Green notwithstanding).