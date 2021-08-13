Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

August 13

The Kissing Booth 3

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: August 11 | IMDb

Starring: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Molly Ringwald, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young

Synopsis: It's the summer before Elle heads to college, and she's facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

Charming the Hearts of Men

Drama | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Anna Friel, Sean Astin, Kelsey Grammer, Tina Ivlev, Aml Ameen

Synopsis: A romantic drama set during the politically charged early 60s where a sophisticated woman returns to her Southern home town and discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful. With the help of a Congressional ally, she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women.

Beckett

Thriller, Action, Drama | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook

Synopsis: Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy and on the run for his life.

Homeroom

Documentary | Streaming: August 12 | IMDb

Starring: Denilson Garibo, Libby Schaaf

Synopsis: Oakland High School's class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year as anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district's police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change.

Rising Wolf (formerly: Ascendant)

Mystery, Science Fiction, Thriller | Theaters: August 10 | IMDb

Starring: Charlotte Best, Jonny Pasvolsky, Andrew Jack, Susan Prior, Karelina Clarke, Tahlia Sturzaker, Elsa Cocquerel, Lily Stewart, Alex Menglet

Synopsis: A young woman wakes, trapped, kidnapped in an elevator of a super high rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. This stylistic thriller, set in Shanghai, explores a young woman's instinct to survive in a situation out of her control. Trapped, without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance. This is the first of the journeys that assault her mind and her senses, pinning her down in anguish only to emerge connected to abilities that define who she truly is.

Naked Singularity

Crime, Drama, Comedy | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein

Synopsis: An idealistic young New York City public defender burned out by the system, on the brink of disbarment, and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him decides to rob a multi-million drug deal of one of his clients.

Crime Story

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: August 13 (Paramount and Saban Films) | Theaters: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino, D.W. Moffett, Cress Williams, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Haviland Stillwell, Andrea Frankle, Alejandra Rivera Flaviá, Adam Lipsius, Adam Lipsius, Adam Lipsius, Alex Mace, John DeFazio, Bill Waxler, Chad Darnell

Synopsis: Starring Academy Award® winners Richard Dreyfuss (The Goodbye Girl) and Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite). When ex-mob boss Ben Myers (Dreyfuss) is targeted in a home robbery, he goes on a deadly rampage of vengeance. But with his family caught in the crosshairs, Myers must finally face the consequences of his dark past in this action-packed crime thriller.

The East

War, Drama, Thriller, History | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Martijn Lakemeier, Marwan Kenzari, Jonas Smulders, Jim Deddes, Abel van Gijlswijk, Coen Bril, Reinout Scholten van Aschat, Joes Brauers, Peter Paul Muller

Synopsis: A young Dutch soldier deployed to suppress post-WWII independence efforts in the Netherlands’ colony of Indonesia finds himself torn between duty and conscience when he joins an increasingly ruthless commander’s elite squad.

CODA

Drama, Music | Streaming: August 13 (late) | IMDb

Starring: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, John Fiore

Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Sparkling: The Story of Champagne

Documentary | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Vitalie Taittinger, Bruno Paillard, Stephen Fry, Oz Clarke, Nicholas Soames, Jean-Baptiste Lecaillon, Vincent Chaperon, Tony Laithwaite, Don Kladstrup

Synopsis: A love letter to the joys and pleasures of champagne.

Joe Bell

Drama | Streaming: August 10 | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins

Synopsis: The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Swan Song

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: August 13 | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Michael Urie, Ira Hawkins, Stephanie McVay, Tom Bloom, Thom Hilton, Roshon Thomas

Synopsis: Legendary actor Udo Kier stars as retired hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger, who escapes the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home after learning of his former client's dying wish for him to style her final hairdo. Soon, Pat embarks on an odyssey to confront the ghosts of his past -- and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job. SWAN SONG is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering one's sparkle, and looking gorgeous while doing so.

August 6

The Suicide Squad

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy, Science Fiction | Streaming: August 5 | Theaters: August 5 | IMDb

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian

Synopsis: Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Vivo

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana

Synopsis: Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou, must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor, Andrés.

She Ball

Drama | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Cannon, Melody Rae, Evan Ross, K. D. Aubert, Birdman, D.C. Young Fly, Cedric the Entertainer, Faizon Love, Luenell

Synopsis: On a mission to save his Inglewood community center, Avery Watts enlists a talented basketball player, Shelby, to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament. Together, Avery and Shelby challenge local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community.

Playing God

Crime, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Luke Benward, Hannah Kasulka, Michael McKean, Alan Tudyk, Jude Demorest

Synopsis: Hoping for the biggest score of their lives, sibling con artists try to convince a grieving billionaire that they can introduce him to God. To complete the scam, they recruit their longtime mentor to play the role of the almighty.

Monuments

Comedy, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: David Sullivan, Marguerite Moreau, Javier Muñoz, Rivkah Reyes, Joel Murray

Synopsis: When Laura is killed in an accident, her estranged husband, Ted, wants to honor their time together by scattering her ashes where they first fell in love. But, he’s being chased by her family and the memory of the mistakes he made in life.

Pig

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Dalene Young, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, Brian Sutherland

Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Notorious Nick

Drama | Streaming: August 6 (but likely August 17) | IMDb

Starring: Cody Christian, Elisabeth Röhm, Kevin Pollak, Barry Livingston, Samuel Evan Horowitz, Christopher Michael Holley, Anthony Snow, Erik Jorn Sundquist, Josh Campbell, Matthew Stuecken, Darrin Reed, Mark S. Allen, Howard Burd, Mark DiSalle, Jeffery Alan Jones, Darrin Reed, Brian Hamm, Jeffery Alan Jones, Julia Chiesa, Julia Chiesa, Lisa Burd

Synopsis: Nick Newell, a one-armed MMA fighter gets a rare chance to fight for the lightweight championship. He strives to win for himself and all the other people in the world with physical challenges.

John and the Hole

Thriller, Drama | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Charlie Shotwell, Taissa Farmiga, Jennifer Ehle, Michael C. Hall, Lucien Spelman, Ben O'Brien, Pamela Jayne Morgan, Georgia Lyman, Samantha LeBretton

Synopsis: While exploring the neighboring woods, 13-year-old John discovers an unfinished bunker — a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents and older sister and drags their unconscious bodies into the bunker, where he holds them captive. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally do what he wants.

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

Science Fiction, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Tori Butler-Hart, Conleth Hill, Ian McKellen, Wendy Muir Hart, Christopher Hart, Matthew Butler-Hart, Holly Dale Spencer, Ben Lee, Graham Butler

Synopsis: Jane wakes up in a strange attic, in a parallel world, with seemingly no way out. She is stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over with little memory of her doing it before. But with each 'reset' she starts to remember more and more and begins to piece together what may be happening to her, with clues pointing to a Professor Aaron Ostergaard. She makes her way to the mysterious Wytness Quantum Research Centre, run by Charles Marland-White, to try to find a way out.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Documentary | Streaming: Probably future HBO Max exclusive? | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Anthony Bourdain

Synopsis: An intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. This unflinching look at Anthony Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

Val

Documentary | Streaming: August 6 (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Kevin Bacon, Sean Penn, Marlon Brando, David Thewlis, Kurt Russell, Tom Cruise

Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky

Documentary | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Shannon LeGro, Seth Breedlove, Seth Breedlove

Synopsis: On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky traces decades of reports of mysterious objects, creatures and enigmatic beings seemingly not of this earth. Tracking reports around the state of West Virginia, the film retraces steps taken in previous Small Town Monsters productions while digging deeper into the mysteries around us.

Fireboys

Documentary | Streaming: August 3

Starring: Chuy Hernandez, Alex Bailon, Dominiq Porter, Antoinio Wellington, Drew Dickler, Jakob Hochendoner

Synopsis: Fireboys is the untold story of young men incarcerated in California who are offered a way out: by fighting wildfires. Immersive and personal, this coming-of-age story examines a correctional path that is both hopeful and destructive.

Whirlybird

Documentary | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Zoey Tur, Marika Gerrard

Synopsis: Soaring above the chaotic spectacle of ‘80s and ‘90s Los Angeles, a young couple revolutionized breaking news with their brazen helicopter reporting. Culled from this news duo’s sprawling video archive is a poignant L.A. story of a family in turbulence hovering over a city unhinged.

Pray Away

Documentary | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Kristine Stolakis

Synopsis: Five evangelicals in the 1970s break away and form Exodus International, a group that claims that gay people can become straight through prayer and conversion therapy.

Lucky

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Brea Grant, Dhruv Uday Singh, Kausar Mohammed, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe

Synopsis: life takes a sudden turn for May (Grant), a popular self-help book author, when she finds herself the target of a mysterious man with murderous intentions. Every night without fail, he comes after her, and every day the people around her barely seem to notice. With no one to turn to, May is pushed to her limits and must take matters into her own hands to survive and to regain control of her life.

Cody's Review: It's clever horror, and ya' kinda have to like it for everything it has to offer. Lucky isn't a typical horror movie. Sure, there's plenty of blood, a mysterious unrelenting serial killer, and an intrepid heroine; but the tone almost borders on light and quirky, like it's welcoming you into the front door rather than screaming at you to be uncomfortable. Things in this world aren't as they should be, and it becomes a puzzle for the viewer to figure out what's really going on. Sometimes it will make you mad, but once you discover the twist — which may happen at different times for different viewers — it will change how you see the rest of the movie, and perhaps even more. All of the technical details are done well, and aside from some occasionally lazy acting by a few supporting characters, I can't find much to fault. Perhaps my only real complaint is that the dialog close to the end of the movie will absolutely club you over the head, but I'm sure that was done to ensure everybody gets the plot. Would I return to watch Lucky again? Probably not, but only because a second viewing wouldn't have the same impact. However, it surprised me in a way that's rare, and I quite enjoy movies that can bring something new and clever to the table. Verdict: It's hard to predict who will enjoy Lucky, but I suspect most people will leave with a bit more insight than they came in with, and that makes it worthwhile. If you can handle a really tame horror, give Lucky a try.

July 30

Jungle Cruise

Action, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: July 30 (Disney+) | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti

Synopsis: Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal -- a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

F9: The Fast Saga

Action, Adventure, Crime | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Sung Kang

Synopsis: Dominic Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.

The Ogglies: Welcome To Smelliville

Animation, Drama, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 23 (delayed?) | IMDb

Starring: Sema'j Alexander Cunningham, Kya Stein, Ben Young, Lily Held, Tony Clark, Susan Tackenberg, Geraldine Blecker, Tom Zahner, Andrea Dewell

Synopsis: The Oggly family arrive at the municipal rubbish dump of Smelliville and must look for a new home, but they never feel really welcome anywhere. They stink and are for most humans just a tad too oggly. When Firebottom, the family dragon, crash-lands on the run-down rubbish tip of the small town of Smelliville, the Ogglies at once feel at home. And it's here they want to stay.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Adventure, Comedy, Family | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: June 11 (wide release) | IMDb

Starring: James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James

Synopsis: The lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have made peace as a family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself on the mean streets of the city where his mischief is appreciated. But when his furry family is put in danger, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Ride the Eagle

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, D'Arcy Carden, J.K. Simmons, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Cleo King, Eric Edelstein, Billy Bungeroth

Synopsis: When Leif’s estranged mother, Honey dies she leaves him a ‘conditional inheritance’. He has to complete her elaborate to-do list before he gets her cabin in Yosemite. Leif steps into Honey’s wild world as the mother he never really knew tries to make amends from beyond the grave.

The Exchange

Comedy | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley, Jennifer Irwin, Paul Braunstein, Jayli Wolf

Synopsis: A socially awkward but highly enterprising teenager decides to acquire a 'mail order best friend'; a sophisticated exchange student from France. Instead, he ends up importing his personal nightmare, a cologne-soaked, chain-smoking, sex-obsessed youth who quickly becomes the hero of his new community.

Cody's Review: Alternate title: How to Stay Socially Awkward in 10 days, or He's Not That. The Exchange is a classic 'unlikely friendship' story between one supremely awkward and unpopular high school student and a new foreign exchange student that becomes popular instantly upon arrival. Naturally, it follows with a predictable plot of ups and downs that help them get over their differences. While it doesn't break from the formula in any meaningful ways, The Exchange has its own identity and feel that distances itself from similar mainstream movies. There's plenty of snarky jokes and the story is solid, well-paced, and subtly captures the life of an outcast without becoming depressing. Overall, it's a pretty decent comedy and I enjoyed watching it; but I doubt a second viewing is in the cards. The Exchange is good for the first time around, but there were several missed opportunities to make it something special that resonates with people for years to come. The characters are fun, but not endearing enough to make an impact; and the humor is squarely in the realm of good, but not excellent. Verdict: Yeah, watch it, it's an enjoyable single-serving comedy. It won't be headed to any 'best of' lists or inspiring you to new heights, but you can count on 90 minutes of casual cinematic escape.

Resort to Love

Romance, Comedy | Streaming: July 29 | IMDb

Starring: Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls, Steven K. Tsuchida, Tabi McCartney, Dana Schmalenberg, Alicia Keys, Maggie Malina, Jeremy Kipp Walker

Synopsis: A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé's wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb's (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly's wedding -- or her own?

The Last Mercenary

Action, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Valérie Kaprisky, Miou-Miou, Eric Judor, Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Patrick Timsit, Zakhar Shadrin, Samir Decazza

Synopsis: A mysterious former secret service agent must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

Lorelei

Drama | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Jena Malone, Pablo Schreiber, Gretchen Corbett

Synopsis: A working-class fable about a biker, a mermaid and three shades of blue.

Enemies of the State

Documentary | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Joel Widman, Stuart Anderson, Nemo Baletic, Angela Barbosa, Steven Bennett, Annie Bio, Martin Bliss, Christopher M. Clark, James Donahower, Sonia Kennebeck, Ines Hofmann Kanna, Sonia Kennebeck, Errol Morris, Maxine Goedicke

Synopsis: An average American family becomes entangled in a bizarre web of espionage and corporate secrets when the U.S. government targets the family's hacker son.

Twist

Crime, Drama, Action | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Raff Law, Michael Caine, Lena Headey, Franz Drameh, Sophie Simnett, David Walliams, Rita Ora, Leigh Francis, Noel Clarke

Synopsis: A Dickens classic brought thrillingly up to date in the teeming heartland of modern London, where a group of street smart young hustlers plan the heist of the century for the ultimate payday.

A Dark Foe

Crime, Thriller, Drama, Horror | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Selma Blair, Kenzie Dalton, Bill Bellamy, Glenn Morshower, Jon Lindstrom, Víctor Cárdenas, Cooper Vasquez, Camille Jumelle

Synopsis: A vengeful FBI agent relentlessly pursues the serial killer who murdered his mother and kidnapped his sister years earlier.

July 23

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Animation, Fantasy, Family, Action, Adventure, TV Movie | Streaming: July 21 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Offerman, Tatiana Maslany, Emile Hirsch

Synopsis: The heroes from the Trollhunters series team-up on an epic adventure to fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Comedy | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Vahe Sevani, Bjorn Yearwood, Jenna Aitken, Joey De Marco, Jeremy Dozier, Kristopher Maz, Lisa Stiles

Synopsis: Best friends Kelvin (Vahe Sevani, 2 Guys and a Girl) and Cheddar (Bjorn Yearwood, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), invariably avoiding the constant threat of wedgies, will do anything to stop being losers and start being the cool kids in school. Permanently placed in the friend zone by ladies, bullied on a daily basis by the jocks and dying to be noticed by anyone, they have one final chance: to win the ultra-cutthroat International Tournament of Rock Paper Scissors!

Cody's Review: It's childish, it's stupid, and you'll feel a little worse for watching it, but you'll laugh along the way. Rock Paper Scissors is packed with unapologetic junior high humor, complete with stupid antics, low effort plots, and plenty of dick jokes. Imagine crossing American Pie (albeit even more juvenile) with a stereotypical 80s camp movie, and set it all in the raucous world of competitive Paper Rock Scissors tournaments. If you're expecting something great here, stop it! This movie is dumb... and that's what makes it enjoyable, assuming you can turn off your brain for 90 minutes to enjoy it. The story and characters aren't deep, and there are plenty of lines that will leave you groaning, and the story doesn't ask you to care. As for the technical stuff, it's not hard to spot that this was shot on a fairly tight budget by some relatively inexperienced filmmakers. Some scenes have so-so lighting and poor color grades, there are occasional audio mistakes, the cast list doesn't have any notable names, and none of it looks terribly polished. But who cares... none of these are big problems, and this isn't the type of movie that should be judged harshly. Verdict: If you want a low-brow movie that makes no effort to be politically correct, Rock Paper Scissors is a good watch, and I assume a decent companion to the right supplements. But if you're at all on the fence, this one probably isn't for you.

How It Ends

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Zoe Lister-Jones, Cailee Spaeny, Whitney Cummings, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall-Green, Nick Kroll, Bobby Lee, Fred Armisen

Synopsis: On the last day on Earth, one woman goes on a journey through LA to make it to her last party before the world ends, running into an eclectic cast of characters along the way.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: July 22 | Theaters: June 16 (limited availability on June 11 and 12) | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Blake Ritson, Gabriella Wright

Synopsis: The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman.

Here Today

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Stone, Penn Badgley, Kevin Kline, Laura Benanti, Barry Levinson, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith

Synopsis: Veteran comedy writer Charlie Berns, who is slowly but surely losing his grip on reality, befriends a talented young New York street singer Emma Payge. Together, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

Domino: Battle Of The Bones

Comedy | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: David Arquette, Snoop Dogg, Tom Lister Jr., Tasie Lawrence, Lou Beatty Jr.

Synopsis: Domino: Battle of the Bones is a feel-good comedy about an elderly black man who teams up with his awkward, white step-grandson to defeat his rival in a domino tournament.

Jolt

Action | Streaming: July 23 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Anton Kottas, Nathan Cooper, David Bradley, Susan Sarandon

Synopsis: Lindy, an acid-tongued woman with rage issues. Lindy controls her temper by shocking herself with an electrode vest. One day she makes a connection with Justin, which gives her a glimmer of hope for a shock-free future but when he’s murdered, she launches herself on a revenge-fueled rampage in pursuit of his killer.

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Crime, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Stallone

Synopsis: Bruce Willis (DIE HARD franchise) and Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN) lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch (ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD), Lukas Haas (INCEPTION), and Colson Baker (BIRD BOX) in this gritty and intense crime-thriller. While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.

Zola

Drama, Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: June 30 | IMDb

Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Colman Domingo, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Jason Mitchell, Ts Madison, Megan Hayes, Tony Demil

Synopsis: A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her put-upon boyfriend, and her mysterious and domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a high-end strip club.

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Romance, Drama | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Appleton, Ben Cross, Christian Brassington

Synopsis: A young journalist in London becomes obsessed with a series of letters she discovers that recounts an intense star-crossed love affair from the 1960s.

A Dim Valley

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Zach Weintraub, Whitmer Thomas, Robert Longstreet, Rachel McKeon, Rosalie Lowe, Feathers Wise

Synopsis: A curmudgeonly biologist and his stoner graduate students encounter a group of mysterious backpackers who disrupt their lives in surprising ways.

Downeast

Drama | Streaming: July 13 | IMDb

Starring: Greg Finley, Dylan Silver, Judson Mills

Synopsis: A story of love, loss, and redemption - Downeast dives into the often ignored seedy underbelly of Maine. The film combines crime, revenge, and the hope for a new life.

Settlers

Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Nell Tiger Free, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Jonny Lee Miller, Brooklynn Prince, Natalie Walsh

Synopsis: Remmy and her parents, refugees from Earth, have found peace on the Martian outskirts until strangers appear in the hills beyond their farm. Told as a triptych, the film follows Remmy as she struggles to survive in an uneasy landscape.

Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story

Documentary | Streaming: July 23 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Valerie Taylor

Synopsis: Pioneering scuba diver Valerie Taylor, who has dedicated her life to exposing the myth surrounding our fear of sharks.

The Forever Purge

Horror, Action, Thriller | Streaming: July 19 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman, Susie Abromeit, Anthony Molinari, Sammi Rotibi

Synopsis: All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end.

Blood Red Sky

Horror, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Graham McTavish, Dominic Purcell, Peri Baumeister, Roland Møller, Alexander Scheer, Chidi Ajufo, Jim High, Leonie Brill, Gordon Brown, Kais Setti, Roy McCrerey, Kai Ivo Baulitz, Peter Thorwarth, Stefan Holtz, Peter Thorwarth, Christian Becker, Benjamin Munz, Dascha Dauenhauer, Uwe Stanik

Synopsis: When a group of terrorists hijacks an overnight transatlantic flight, a mysteriously ill woman must unleash a monstrous secret to protect her young son.

32 Malasaña Street

Horror | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Iván Marcos, Bea Segura, Begona Vargas, Javier Botet, Iván Renedo, Sergio Castellanos, María Ballesteros, José Luis de Madariaga, Concha Velasco

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Howling Village

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Ayaka Miyoshi, Ryota Bando, Rinka Otani, Tsuyoshi Furukawa, Hina Miyano, Renji Ishibashi, Takamasa Suga, Megumi Okina, Reiko Takashima

Synopsis: After her brother goes missing, a young psychologist visits an infamous haunted and cursed location known as 'Howling Village' to investigate his disappearance and uncover her family's dark history.

The Lost Leonardo

Documentary | Streaming: August 13 (late) | IMDb

Starring: Martin Kemp, Luke Syson, Christoph Jörg, Mark Monroe, Andreas Koefoed, Andreas Koefoed

Synopsis: In 2008, a few of the world’s most distinguished Leonardo Da Vinci experts gathered around an easel at the National Gallery in London to examine a mysterious painting—an unassuming Salvator Mundi (Latin for Savior of the World)—found in a shady New Orleans auction house, that a select few believed to be a long-forgotten masterwork by Leonardo Da Vinci. That day, Salvator Mundi was authenticated as being the creation of Da Vinci himself, and thus, one of the most beguiling and perplexing stories of the 21st century was set into motion.

Under the Volcano

Documentary, Music | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Andy Summers (The Police), Gerry Beckley, Giles Martin, Guy Fletcher (Dire Straits), Jimmy Buffet, Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), Midge Ure, Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran), Roger Glover (Deep Purple), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Sting (The Police), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) and more!

Synopsis: Under the Volcano charts the rise and fall of AIR Studios Montserrat, the recording studio at the centre of the pop universe in the 1980s. Built by Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin in 1979, AIR Studios Montserrat was a custom-built, state-of-the-art recording facility tucked away on a Caribbean paradise. In the shadow of an active volcano, the studio not only attracted the biggest musical talent on the planet, but was the birthplace of mega-hits such as Money for Nothing and Every Breath You Take. For a decade, AIR Montserrat formed the backdrop to monumental events in music history including the break-up of The Police, the reunion of The Rolling Stones, and the reinvigoration of Paul McCartney after the tragic murder of John Lennon. After a decade of hits, and at the peak of its popularity, the studio was destroyed when the island was hit by a series of devastating natural disasters. Through personal accounts and backed by a blistering soundtrack, Under the Volcano is the definitive account of George Martin’s Studio at the end of the world, a place that generated a perfect storm of talent, technology and isolation, ushering in music that would live on long after the last tape rolled.

Shook

Horror | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Daisye Tutor, Emily Goss, Nicola Posener, Mythica Series, Octavius J. Johnson

Synopsis: When Mia, a social media star, becomes the target of an online terror campaign, she has to solve a series of tests to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered. But is it real? Or is it just a game at her expense?

Stay Out of the Attic

Horror | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Francis, Morgan Alexandria, Bryce Fernelius, Michael Flynn

Synopsis: A diverse group of ex-cons-turned-professional-movers are convinced by their creepy client to pull an all-nighter for a generous pay bump. It turns out their client is a Nazi surgeon, and his living experiments are rotting in the attic. As the night progresses and rooms are cleared, they slowly uncover the horrors that exist inside his old Victorian mansion. Together, they must find a way to escape this house of horrors.

Jakob's Wife

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 19 | IMDb

Starring: Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Nyisha Bell, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, Bonnie Aarons, Phil Brooks

Synopsis: Anne married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob (Fessenden) realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

The Protégé (formerly: The Asset)

Action, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, Patrick Malahide, Ekaterina Baker, Madalina Anea, Ori Pfeffer, Jack Derges

Synopsis: Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world's most skilled contract killer. But when Moody -- the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival -- is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves ever tighter.

Reminiscence

Science Fiction, Mystery, Romance | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, Mojean Aria

Synopsis: Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Sweet Girl

Action, Thriller, Drama | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa

Synopsis: Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm's way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Cryptozoo

Animation, Fantasy | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, Grace Zabriskie

Synopsis: Visionary comic book writer/artist/filmmaker Dash Shaw's vibrant, fantastical animated feature follows cryptozookeepers through a richly-drawn hallucinatory world as they struggle to capture a baku (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) and begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a zoo, or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. Featuring the voice talents of Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, Grace Zabriskie and Angeliki Papoulia, CRYPTOZOO is written and directed by Shaw, with Jane Samborski directing the stunning animation.

Ma Belle, My Beauty

Drama, Romance | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Idella Johnson, Hannah Pepper, Lucien Guignard, Sivan Noam Shimon

Synopsis: Lane, Bertie and Fred once shared a polyamorous relationship in New Orleans. Lane loved Bertie, Fred loved Bertie, they had a balance that worked... until it didn't, and Lane vanished from their lives. Two years later, Bertie and Fred have gotten married and are living at Fred's family home in the countryside of southern France. When Lane unexpectedly shows up in Bertie's seemingly idyllic new life, she finds her former lover much different than she remembers. Bertie is disillusioned in her jazz career, still grieving the loss of her mother, and clearly alienated in this small, white, European town. Lane attempts to recreate their old, carefree dynamic, hoping that her return might lighten Bertie's mood -- but Bertie isn't having it. It seems time hasn't healed all wounds... so Lane shifts her strategy when she meets Noa, a young artist and former soldier, quickly reigniting dormant jealousies.

The Night House

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin, David Abeles, Christina Jackson, Patrick Klein, Crystal Swan

Synopsis: Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together -- but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband's belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing -- a mystery she's determined to unravel.

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Iain Armitage, Will Brisbin, Ron Pardo, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel

Synopsis: The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!

Flag Day

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Sean Penn, Dylan Penn, Hopper Penn, Josh Brolin, Katheryn Winnick, Eddie Marsan, Dale Dickey, Bailey Noble, James Russo

Synopsis: Jennifer Vogel's father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.

On Broadway

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Alec Baldwin, Christine Baranski, James Corden, Hugh Jackman, John Lithgow, Ian McKellen, Tommy Tune

Synopsis: An all-star cast tells the inside story of the Broadway theater, and how it came back from the brink thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion and a sometimes uneasy balance between art and commerce. Legends of the stage and screen—including Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen—take us behind the scenes of Broadway's most groundbreaking and beloved shows, from A Chorus Line to Hamilton. Iconic performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones and Mandy Patinkin lead the way on a hurly burly ride through Times Square, once again the main street of American show business in this documentary directed by Academy-Award nominee Oren Jacoby.

Demonic

Horror | Streaming: August 20 | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, Michael Rogers

Synopsis: A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp.

Risen

Science Fiction, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Nicole Schalmo, Jack Campbell, Kenneth Trujillo, Marcus Johnson, Lily Brown, Natalie Rose, Eddie Arya, Eddie Arya, Eddie Arya, Peita Breese

Synopsis: Disaster unfolds when a meteor strikes a small town, turning the environment uninhabitable and killing everything in the surrounding area. Exobiologist Lauren Stone is called to find answers to the unearthly event. As she begins to uncover the truth, imminent danger awakens and it becomes a race against time to save mankind.

Habit

Crime, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 or 24 | IMDb

Starring: Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale, Paris Jackson, Josie Ho, Bria Vinaite, Libby Mintz, Larissa Andrade, Andreja Pejic, Hana Mae Lee

Synopsis: The story of a streetwise party girl who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out - by masquerading as a Catholic nun.

Rare Beasts

Romance, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Billie Piper, Lily James, David Thewlis, Kerry Fox, Leo Bill, Jonjo O'Neill, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Emily Taaffe, Montserrat Lombard

Synopsis: Mandy is a mother, a writer, a nihilist. Mandy is a modern woman in a crisis. Raising a son in the midst of a female revolution, mining the pain of her parents' separation and professionally writing about a love that no longer exists, she falls upon a troubled man, Pete, who’s searching for a sense of worth, belonging and ‘restored’ Male identity.

Confetti

Drama, Family | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Zhu Zhu, Amy Irving, Li Yanan, Helen Slater, Tracy Ifeachor, Yi Liu, Ian Unterman, Joe Holt, Jaden Waldman

Synopsis: Inflicted with a learning disability, Meimei is considered a strange and dumb girl, an outcast in her school and community. What no one recognizes, however, is that she possesses a gift waiting to be unlocked. The world seen through her eyes is unique and filled with magic. When her mother learns that Meimei suffers from dyslexia, as do 1 in 10 people worldwide, she will stop at nothing to help her, including leaving her life in China behind and venturing alone with Meimei to New York City, braving a place she knows nothing about and speaking not a word of English.

Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac

Documentary | Streaming: August 20

Starring: Nick Broomfield, Pam Brooks, Nick Broomfield, Kyle Gibbon, Shani Hinton, Marc Hoeferlin, Barney Broomfield

Synopsis: Last Man Standing takes a look at Death Row and how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings, as well as an association with corrupt LA police officers who were also gang affiliated. It would be this world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would claim the lives of the world’s two greatest rappers: Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

He's All That

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Rachael Leigh Cook, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, Myra Molloy, Matthew Lillard

Synopsis: In this reimagining of 1999's She's All That, teen social media influencer Padgett's humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: she swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL.

Vacation Friends

Comedy | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Meredith Hagner, Yvonne Orji, Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor, Lynn Whitfield, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Carlos Santos

Synopsis: When a straight-laced couple that has fun with a rowdy couple on vacation in Mexico return to the States, they discover that the crazy couple they met in Mexico followed them back home and decide to play tricks on them.

American Sausage Standoff

Comedy | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Antony Starr, Ewen Bremner, W. Earl Brown, Clark Middleton, Chance Kelly, Joshua Harto, Pia Mechler, Gareth Williams

Synopsis: A character driven comedy about sausages and friendship. Set in small-town America, it's a story about two hopeless dreamers who join forces in a quest to erect the ultimate German sausage restaurant.

Ellie and Abbie (and Ellie's Dead Aunt)

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Marta Dusseldorp, Zoe Terakes, Sophie Hawkshaw, Julia Billington, Rachel House, Bridie Connell, Chiara Gizzi, Madeleine Withington, Patrick James

Synopsis: School captain Ellie is seriously crushing on her rebellious classmate Abbie. Determined to ask her first love to the year 12 formal, Ellie devises a plan to go public with the invitation but before she can go through with it, her dead aunt Tara reappears from beyond the grave. Believing she's been brought back from the dead to be Ellie's fairy godmother, Tara dishes out unwanted dating advice based on her life as an out lesbian in the '80s.

Together

Drama, Comedy, TV Movie | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan, Stephen Daldry, Dennis Kelly, Sonia Friedman, Guy Heeley, Rose Garnett, Gaynor Holmes

Synopsis: Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry's new comedy, TOGETHER, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive -- together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.

No Man of God

Crime, Drama, History | Streaming: August 27 | Theaters: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, Robert Patrick

Synopsis: In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy's execution.

Candyman

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams, Cassie Kramer, Rebecca Spence, Kyle Kaminsky

Synopsis: Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. After a chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.

The Beatles: Get Back

Documentary | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Paul McCartney, Mal Evans, Heather McCartney, Geoff Emerick, George Martin, George Harrison

Synopsis: From three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson comes “The Beatles: Get Back.” The three-part documentary series, compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage, captures the warmth, camaraderie, and creative genius that defined the legacy of music’s most iconic foursome. The series also includes – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ final performance at London’s Savile Row.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

The Last Matinee

Drama, Horror, [Spanish] | Streaming: August 24 | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Luciana Grasso, Ricardo Islas, Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran, Pedro Duarte

Synopsis: The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist’s daughter.

6:45

Thriller | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Thomas G. Waites, Augie Duke, Sabina Friedman-Seitz

Synopsis: What if one of the best days of your life suddenly turned into one of your worst nightmares? And what if you were forced to relive that same day again and again? From Director Craig Singer (Dark Ride, Perkins 14, Animal Room) comes a pulse-pounding, time-looping psychological thriller about a dream vacation gone very, very bad. Bobby Patterson (Michael Reed) is taking one last romantic shot at saving his rocky relationship with his girlfriend, Jules Rables (Augie Duke) on a weekend getaway to the picturesque island resort of Bog Grove. To their bewilderment, the sleepy beach town is curiously deserted, but they soon learn about its notorious and bloody history -- one that's about to repeat itself again and again... The pair's relationship issues are quickly cast aside in order to overcome a demented cycle of terror in which they're seemingly trapped. And no matter what great lengths they take to avoid it, Bobby and Jules awake at 6:45 each morning to a nightmarish chain of events with no escape.

Even in Dreams

Drama, Music | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Alison Arngrim, Monica Moore Smith, James Gaisford, Kaden Caldwell, Savannah Ostler, Tanner Gillman, Adrian R'Mante, Sarah Kent, Eric Osmond

Synopsis: Sam is an aspiring musician that just lost her older sister Amber. During the difficult grieving process, Sam finds comfort in singing and song writing - fulfilling the dreams that Amber would now never be able to pursue. Along with Amber's band, Sam moves to Nashville to pursue Amber's dream of making a career in the music industry. Upon arrival, they sign with a music manager who immediately provides them with success, but at a price. As the taste of fame draws near, tensions begin to rise within the band. Will the industry tear them apart and change forever who they are?

Annette

Drama, Romance, Music | Streaming: August 20 (Amazon Prime) | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Rila Fukushima, Devyn McDowell, Angèle, Rebecca Dyson-Smith, Ron Mael, Russell Mael

Synopsis: The story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.

Bring Your Own Brigade

Documentary | Theaters: August 6

Starring: Lucy Walker, Holly Becker, Julian Cautherley, Lyn Davis Lear, Lucy Walker, Bill Benenson, Laurie Benenson, Kathryn Everett, Carmen Delaney, Christy Denes

Synopsis: In early November 2018, raging wildfires killed 88 residents and destroyed tens of thousands of homes in the cities of Malibu and Paradise, two very different California communities. In her new verité documentary, two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker captures the heroism and horror of that unfathomable disaster. Her character-driven exposé, Bring Your Own Brigade, also answers a question humanity can no longer afford to ignore: Why are catastrophic wildfires increasing in number and severity around the world, and can anything be done to lessen the staggering death and destruction they cause? Drawing on hundreds of hours of astonishing wildfire footage and featuring interviews with survivors, firefighters and scientists, the film reveals that short of solving global warming there are numerous, often simple steps that can be taken to not only mitigate the catastrophic devastation caused by wildfires, but restore health and balance to woodlands that have been mismanaged for far too long. But does society have what it takes to put aside short-term interests and outmoded thinking to confront a crisis that's quite literally burning our world to the ground?

Free Guy

Comedy, Action, Adventure, Science Fiction | Streaming: September 27 (expected) | Theaters: August 13 | Note: 45-day theatrical exclusive | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Owen Burke, Kayla Caulfield, Camille Kostek

Synopsis: A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

Respect

Music, Drama, History, Documentary | Theaters: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore

Synopsis: The rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom.

Don't Breathe 2

Thriller, Horror | Theaters: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Stephen Lang, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Adam Young, Christian Zagia, Steffan Rhodri, Stephanie Arcila, Diaana Babnicova

Synopsis: The Blind Man has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of criminals kidnap the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her.

Not Going Quietly

Documentary | Theaters: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Ady Barkan, Elizabeth Jaff, Rachael King, Nate Smith, Ana Maria Archila, Bernie Sanders

Synopsis: A rising star in progressive politics and a new father, 32-year-old Ady Barkan's life is upended when he is diagnosed with ALS. But after a confrontation with powerful Senator Jeff Flake on an airplane goes viral, catapulting him to national fame, Ady and a motley crew of activists ignite a once-in-a-generation political movement called

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro