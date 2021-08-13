Folding-screen smartphones are really starting to come into their own, and Samsung's latest are starting to convince us that these devices could be ready for mainstream appeal. But as Samsung pushes limits and refines its engineering practices, Motorola... well... Motorola still has a foldable phone, too. The Razr launched back in 2019 with Android 9, and knowing how Moto can be when it comes to updates, we were happy enough to see the phone pick up Android 10 last spring. Now the update fairy is back again, bringing Android 11 to the Razr.
Verizon just posted its update notice for the phone, which includes the July security patch alongside the big OS update. Motorola confirmed the phone would be receiving this update late last year, and we've been waiting patiently the eight months since.
Motorola updated the Razr with a 5G model a little under a year ago, but so far we've yet to hear about any plans for a third-gen follow-up. With the arrival of Android 11, we're getting to the end of the road for the original 4G Razr, so it will be interesting to see if Moto intends to keep its foldable efforts alive with any new hardware going forward.
Comments