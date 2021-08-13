Google renames its smart home controls in Android 12 (again)

- ...
Google moved all of its smart home controls from the power menu to a new toggle back in Android 12 Beta 2, and in this week's update, it's gaining a new — or rather, old — name.
Google's decision to relocate shortcuts for all of your smart plugs and light bulbs have been one of the most unpopular changes we've seen in Android 12 so far. Originally named "Device controls," the shortcut was relabeled "Home controls" in Beta 3. In this week's update, it's back to its original format.
Left: Android 12 Beta 3. Right: Android 12 Beta 4... and therefore, also Beta 2.
It's an odd flip flop that doesn't match what people really want: the return of the power button shortcut. Without much time left before a stable release, it seems like we're stuck with Google's new smart home controls after all.
