Google Pay has come a long way over the years, most recently with a complete redesign now under its belt. Not too long ago we crossed an eagerly anticipated milestone for the mobile payment app, with the service finally surpassing more than 3,000 banks in the US, and now it's adding even more.

With 3,000 banks now in the rear-view mirror, we'll need to start counting down to the next milestone. Of course, with more than 5,000 total financial establishments in the United States, there's still plenty of room to grow. If you've been waiting for your bank to gain support for Google Pay, check out the list of newly-added institutions below to see if yours made the list.

Arbor Bank (NE)

Coastal States Bank (SC)

Craft Bank (GA)

Credit Sesame

Dakota Community Bank & Trust, National Association (SC)

Farm Bureau Family Credit Union (MI)

First Neighbor Bank (IL)

Freedom Bank (TX)

Hickam Federal Credit Union (HI)

Jifiti

Peoples State Bank (IA)

Shazam

Sightline

The Hill-Dodge Banking Company (IL)

Tomo

