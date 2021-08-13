Even Android 12's cropping tool has picked up dynamic theming in Beta 4

Screenshots are the perfect method for saving memes and troubleshooting your parents' tech problems, but without quality editing tools, they're simply no good. Android 12 has done an excellent job streamlining its edit suite for your captures, and with this week's latest beta, it's picking up an extra splash of color.

Previously, the markup suite was already looking fresh with some new Material You elements, subtly pulling colors from your applied background. With this week's update, we're seeing what might be the final tweaks for the screenshot tools before Android 12's official launch. The crop outline has picked up the same theming elements as the backdrop and tools panel along the bottom of the screen. It helps to stand out just a little more than the outdated gray frame, complete with its new bubbles along the tops and sides of the box.

Left: Android 12 Beta 3.1. Right: Android 12 Beta 4.

If it looks familiar, it's because we saw a preview of this frame in Beta 3's scrolling screenshot tools. At the time, the standard capture display was still using the older look — as you can see in the screenshots above — but following this most recent update, the two frames now match.

It's a small touch, but that's expected this late into the Android beta cycle. With Android 12's stable version just weeks away at this point, it's all about ironing out the last few bugs and locking a final design into place.