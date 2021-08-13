Disney's streaming offering continues to grow, and over the past year we've seen installs more than double on the Play Store. While that expansion has been helped by the release of high-profile cinematic and episodic programming alike, helping to attract viewers, we can't deny that part of it's been driven just by making the service available in more and more areas. Now the latest push for expansion sees Disney+ coming to a handful of countries in Southeast Asia.

Starting this November, Disney+ will be available for subscribers to sign up for in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. They'll join a host of other nations in the area that already have Disney+ access, though that list conspicuously does not include mainland China.

In addition to the service debuting in these areas, we're also getting word of an upgrade for Disney+ fans in Japan, where starting in October they'll be able to enjoy "additional general entertainment content." For those viewers' sake, we hope that turns out to be a whole lot more exciting than the label used to describe it.

There's no word on subscription pricing for these new launches just yet.