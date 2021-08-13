Welcome to Friday, everyone. It would seem we have some solid game sales for the weekend, including a few standouts. First up is a sale for Football Manager 2021 Mobile, which is currently $6 off. Next, I have a sale for Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a fantastic turn-based RPG that's also $6 off. Last but not least is a sale for Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, which goes on sale often but is still one of the best CRPGs out there. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 10 temporarily free and 35 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stylish Text - Fonts, Symbols & Emojis $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unit Lab - Converter & Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kids puzzle game - learning game for toddlers $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow Fight Offline Sword Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- On-screen Ruler (Pro) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Search Duplicate File (SDF Pro) $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- magic trick any card to phone " ac2phone " $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- pro paint prediction-magic trick-be a mentalist $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Web Development Guide Beginner To Advanced 👨💻 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DashMeterPro for rF2 $5.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in ?
- Zchan - 4chan and 2ch reader $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Automatic Daily Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cubes $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devils & Demons - Arena Wars Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Football Manager 2021 Mobile $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Football Manager 2021 Touch $22.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Siralim 2 (Monster Taming RPG) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.45; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Yellow icon pack - linear yellow icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aline Black icon pack - linear black icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aline White icon pack - linear white icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Delight KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smart iOS Style widgets $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Android 12 Colors - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Black and White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minka Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minka Light - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Ring Drop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI Makeup - Substratum/Synergy Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
