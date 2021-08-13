Android 12 Beta 4 is polishing up the experience ahead of the stable release, and included in this latest version are some adjustments to the Settings menu that make it easier to read a few things in dark mode/theme, with better highlights for important toggles, and improved consistency for how those toggles look, plus a couple of theme tweaks.

Left: Android 12 Beta 3.1. Right: Android 12 Beta 4. (Both above and below.)

Google's clearly still dialing in the new dynamic theming a little, but the adjustments are smaller each time. Now the company has tweaked a slight omission in prior implementations that makes category header toggle descriptions actually legible in dark mode. Those header toggles themselves are also now highlighted in a way that makes them more prominent, with Monet theming, a big rounded background behind the toggles, and a slightly more saturated color when enabled.

Colors for category headers are now darker as well, and a few lingering old-style buttons have picked up the new design that started rolling out with Android 12 DP1, improving consistency and accessibility — the state of the new toggles is easier to understand at a glance, even if they've lost the iconography they had in prior implementations.

For more Android 12 features, check out our series coverage here, or simply wait: We'll have plenty more coming up today.