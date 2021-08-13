If you're an active Reddit user, you might have noticed your favorite online communities are looking a little sparse this morning. While the site is still online and browsable, users are currently unable to create and submit new posts.

While your preferred method for browsing Reddit may seem active online, it truly is a lurker's paradise at the moment. While commenting, upvoting, and sharing are all still active on the site, attempting to submit a post is met with an error message reading "Please fix the above requirements," without any information on what needs to be fixed.

According to Reddit's status site, the company began investigating the issue at 7:24 AM PDT. The rest of the site is currently active, so you can still browse all of the posts you first saw yesterday while killing some time online.

With any luck, posting on Reddit will be back to normal shortly, and you can return to your usual Friday afternoon browsing rituals while the boss isn't around.