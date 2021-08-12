It's been nearly five years since WhatsApp implemented a series of image editing features in its mobile apps, but both the web and desktop clients had yet to receive the same treatment. When sending an image, you could only add a caption and that was it. But with the desktop clients becoming more independent thanks to multiple device support, it seems that the service's devs have decided that a bit of feature parity would be welcome. And that's how we find ourselves looking at a whole new image editing suite in WhatsApp web.

To be clear, we've spotted this change in version 2.2130.9 of WhatsApp web, but it could also be coming to the desktop apps soon. My Mac version is still lagging behind on 2.2126.15, so it's likely that the new feature will show up once it gets updated.

The new interface is visible the moment you select one or multiple images to share with a contact or group. Instead of the old interface with the big green banner on top, you get a series of icons, plus a more modern text box below the image.

Above: Old. Below: New.

The tools are nearly the same as what's available on mobile. You can add emojis, stickers, text, doodles, as well as crop and rotate. The only differences are in the text editor tool, which is upgraded and lets you choose fonts, alignment, and apply a background. Plus there's a redo button, along with the undo one.

While this isn't a major functional improvement, it's certainly a welcome one. If you've taken a screenshot on your computer or you're sharing a regular photo, you no longer need to open a separate editor to annotate, scribble, or crop and rotate it before sending it to someone on WhatsApp. Instead, you can do this directly within the app. Anything that saves us a few clicks and seconds is welcome.

If you don't see the option yet, try to refresh the web client and be patient. This might still be slowly rolling out to users.