One of the more appealing factors of owning a smartwatch is being able to leave your phone behind and enjoy listening to music via earbuds. Unfortunately, after the death of Google Play Music, the platform lacked a single suitable service that could offer this convenience. However, Spotify is stepping up its game and delivering an app that it should have offered in the first place.

Instead of just being able to control the music playing on your phone, you'll finally be able to directly stream Spotify on Wear. More importantly, you'll finally be able to download your music and podcasts for offline playback — hella convenient if your watch doesn't offer mobile connectivity.

The app will also support Spotify Connect which will allow you to instantly switch playback between different devices.

There's no word on when exactly the app will be updated but we're hoping it's soon — or at least as soon as the new Wear OS experience is live. If Spotify is not your choice of music app, you might be delighted to know that YouTube Music is also making its way to Wear OS.