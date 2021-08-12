Summer vacation has come and gone — it's already August, our (not really) favorite time of the year when many of us head back to the classroom. If you've been eyeing a laptop for your daily schooling needs, there's no better way to catch the attention of your peers than by grabbing Samsung's flashy fiesta-red Galaxy Chromebook. And today, you can save big on both generations of these attractive Chromebooks — up to $300 off the premium model.

Samsung's high-end Galaxy Chromebook is a beautiful mess — but mostly the latter. There's still lots to love about it, though: a gorgeous 4K OLED screen, attractive hardware, integrated stylus, and more. It's equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor and 8GB of RAM. There's a fingerprint sensor on the unit to jump right back into your productivity zone quickly, and its 256GB PCIe storage allows for super-fast reads and writes.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2, meanwhile, is Samsung's successor to its convertible, and it also keeps that lovely flirtatious red color scheme. While the new Chromebook improves the keyboard, speakers, and security, the manufacturer made some notable downgrades to address the slew of problems that plagued the first-generation device — notably the lackluster battery life and thermal issues. The base model is equipped with an Intel Celeron 5205U and 4GB of RAM, but you'll be able to configure it with up to an i3-10110U and 8GB memory — this bumps its 64GB eMMC flash storage up to 128, too. Despite the slower speeds, the Galaxy Chromebook 2's 12-hour battery life and lower price make it a better value than the premium model.

If you've been itching to buy either of these Chromebooks for school, now is a great time. You can save up to $300 on the premium Galaxy Chromebook at Amazon, Best Buy, or directly from Samsung, dropping the sale price to $700 from its original $1000.

If you're interested in the Galaxy Chromebook 2, you'll be able to save $100 on both configurations at Best Buy and from Samsung. The base model drops down to $450 from its $550 price tag, and the upgraded unit gets discounted to $600 from the $700 MSRP. Between all the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2's configurations, we recommend going with the upgraded model for added versatility. Follow the links below to check it out.

