Incognito mode in Chrome is perfect for any time you need to keep private information from being stored in the browser. If you've ever had to check a bank account on a device that wasn't yours, you know how essential it is. To help keep your open incognito tabs just a little more secure, Google is adding optional biometric authentication to its Android app — though it may take a while before you can actually use it.

A new flag in Chrome Canary 94 will eventually enable the option to require a PIN or biometric scan to access previously opened tabs (via Chrome Story). This toggle is currently hidden in chrome:flags under "Enable device reauthentication for Incognito," but unfortunately, the feature can't be enabled from the Privacy menu in Chrome just yet — even in Canary.

Thanks to Chrome for iOS, though, we can see how it'll work. Although reauthentication is also hidden under a flag on iPhones, it does show up in the "Privacy" section in settings after restarting the app. Once enabled, pre-existing incognito tabs require a Face ID scan before they're accessible. Unlike most other instances of face unlock, this doesn't happen automatically — you have to tap the unlock button to activate a scan to prevent accidental access. This extra tap shouldn't be a problem with fingerprint sensors on Android, while face-exclusive devices like the Pixel 4 should work similarly.

Incognito biometrics on iOS.

While it's disappointing that even Canary users can't get their hands on this extra layer of privacy just yet — especially considering it's on iOS right now — it hopefully won't take too long to arrive on Android. If you want to prepare by enabling the flag ahead of time, grab Chrome Canary from the Play Store below or download the latest APK from APK Mirror.