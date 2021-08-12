Those who using Android 12 on their device in landscape orientation are looking at a lot more space and less content in the notification shade.

With Beta 4 on our Pixel devices, we're now seeing notifications take up about half the horizontal space of the screen.

Previously, the feed took up the entire width of the display.

There might be an argument in reducing the width of the feed to ease the amount of side-to-side retinal movement in reading a notification's contents, but going to this extent might be taking it too far.

Less at a glance.

Unless there's some motive in making more notifications visible at once in this orientation — and these lists usually don't go sideways — we're not exactly sure what's going on here.

All said, though, this ain't a way to use a smartphone for long.