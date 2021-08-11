Samsung's newest Galaxy Z Fold3 is official now, and one of the smallest changes you'll notice is that the gigantic 7.6" inner display no longer has a punch hole for the front-facing camera. Samsung has "hidden" it under the display, though that's not really the accurate verb here. The camera element is still very noticeable, both when using the light and dark themes.

The technology might have evolved since we first spotted in-display camera concepts, but we're not yet at a point where AMOLED panels can be fully invisible and allow all the light to pass through. That's why Samsung had to reduce the display's resolution in the camera's area by 1/4, which results in a very visible granular eyesore.

WordPress compresses images, so open them if you want to see the full details.

It's especially clear when using the light theme on the Z Fold3, but you'll notice it looks almost exactly like a front-facing punch-hole camera if you switch to a dark background.

Although our first impressions with the camera's performance are rather favorable, we know it just won't be the same as a regular visible camera. At this point, we're left wondering if the compromise is worth it. Whether a black camera element or a granular disruptive circle, you're still going to notice that your display isn't uniform in that spot, so we might as well get a high-performing camera for the price.

This is clearly an example of Samsung doing something because it can and because it wants to show off. But at the rate the technology is evolving, it's likely that next year's devices will have a less noticeable spot. It might even be invisible. In the meantime, you get this.