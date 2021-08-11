Social apps are, unsurprisingly, the most downloaded apps across Android and iOS devices, and for the longest time, Facebook was the most popular among them. However, despite only being around since 2017, the Chinese short video app TikTok has just overtaken Zuckerberg's behemoth as the world's most downloaded app.

It was actually Facebook Messenger that was number one on the global list for 2019, but 2020 figures show that TikTok surged from fourth to first. All is not lost for Facebook though, as the report by Nikkei Asia notes, the rest of the top five is made up of the main Facebook app as well as its other properties WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. The next two places go to Snapchat and Telegram, with another short video app from China, Likee, in the eighth spot. Pinterest and Twitter round out the top 10.

TikTok owner ByteDance faced intense scrutiny from Donald Trump and the US authorities last year before President Biden came in and revoked the executive order that had been hanging over it. There are still question marks about its data privacy practices, but that hasn't stopped many millions of people from downloading and enjoying the app and its addictive content. It's still number one even if we only look at US download numbers, which is quite a feat for such a new and controversial app.