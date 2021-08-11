Demand for Samsung's new folding phones may be exceeding availability. Before Samsung's event has even ended, some versions of the Z Fold3 have already sold out at Samsung's site for pre-order. You might want to act fast here if you're interested in either the Z Fold3 or Flip3 in specific colorways.

At the time of writing, only the Phantom Green color for the bigger and more expensive Z Fold3 is unavailable. We know it was previously available because AP's Max Weinbach was mere moments away from placing his order for that specific model when it lost availability — he'll have to either wait or make do with the more "boring" black and silver models.

Shipping dates don't appear to have started slipping further out, though Samsung's exclusive Gray, White, and Pink colors for the Flip3 won't ship until September 21st, while the other colors ship on August 27th.

Other retailers and carrier stores should also have stock available in the coming minutes.