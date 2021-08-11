It's more important than ever to keep your home safe and secure, especially when you're away at work. While it can be expensive to invest in a full monitoring system, thankfully there are plenty of outdoor cameras that will help look after your home 24/7 without breaking the bank. Anker's eufyCam 2 is a solid option for an affordable security camera, and for today only, you can save up to 25% on its security system as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day.

The eufyCam 2 hits most of the notes you'd look for in a DIY surveillance camera system: 1080p video, wide field of view, IP67 weather-proofing resistance, low-light support, smart home integration, and more. And even though this is wireless, Anker claims you can expect up to a full year of operation on a single charge. When you're not looking at the feed, the eufyCam 2 will notify you if it thinks something's up — it's smart enough to differentiate people from objects, reducing false alerts. And unlike some of its competitors, you'll be able to save your recordings locally without enrolling in an expensive subscription.

For those who need a more expansive view of their property, you can purchase up to three eufyCam 2s at a discount on Amazon, which comes bundle with their required HomeBase. You can save an extra $30 on the 3-cam kit by clicking Amazon coupon's checkbox, lowering the price further to $322.49 from its $470 sticker.

If you're ready to step up your home's security, you'd be wise to act fast as this deal is only available through the end of the day. Follow the link below to check it out.