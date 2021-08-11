The Galaxy Wearable app has always been pretty good, allowing users to manage their smartwatches and Bluetooth earbuds with minimal fuss. But while the app has steadily gotten new features over the years, it's always looked pretty much the same. In preparation for the launch of the Galaxy Watch4, the app is receiving a welcome visual refresh.

Something that always bugged me about the app is that it only had a dark mode. I know many users might see that as a good thing, but personally, I like apps to follow both light and dark themes, depending on the time of day, and after the latest update, Galaxy Wearable does exactly that. It will follow your system theme in the same way many other apps do already.

Left: Old UI, Right: New UI

The new interface is much cleaner than the old one. The bottom tabs are gone, and the long list of menus has been condensed into easier-to-find categories. Tapping into "Watch settings" will display all of the submenus from the old version, so everything should still be easy to find if you're used to the old app.

The redesign doesn't just apply to smartwatches, either. The device picker has bigger text and more rounded corners, and earbuds have had their menus cleaned up too. You still have quick access to ANC/ambient sound and touch controls, with other options moved into the Earbuds settings menu. Another minor change is that the app icon is now blue instead of orange.

Overall I love the new design, and it's a big improvement over the old one. The updated app should be available through the Play Store, but as always, we have you covered at APK Mirror as well. Something to note is that as well as updating the Wearable app itself, you'll also need to update the plugins for your devices. I'll include links to all of the updated APKs we have so far: