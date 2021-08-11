Surprise? After teases and leaks (and some more leaks), the company finally confirmed its newest wearables today: the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. They're both the first smartwatches to come out of Google's partnership with Samsung to make Wear OS suck less and the first devices to use Samsung's new W920 chip. These watches have a lot to prove.

There will be two Galaxy Watch4 devices: the regular, sportier version, and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which retains the chunkier design and rotating bezel of older Galaxy Watches. Each will come in two screen sizes at 1.2 and 1.4 inches, although the Classic's body will be a little larger thanks to its stainless steel construction and moving parts.

Aside from the basic facts above, we don't actually know a ton about the new devices yet. The new W920 chip should, ideally, provide meaningful performance and longevity gains over the Snapdragon-based Wear devices we're used to (Samsung promises "up to 40 hours of battery life" between charges).

The rotating bezel returns on the Watch4 Classic.

In addition to the normal smartwatch fitness tricks, the Watch4 series will be able to approximate your body composition by way of new electroimpedence sensors. Its hardware is also capable of measuring blood pressure, but that functionality won't be available in the US at launch.

The new watches will be available on August 27, starting at $250 for the Watch4 and $350 for the Watch4 Classic. Pre-orders open today; orders placed at samsung.com between now and August 26 include $50 in Samsung credit.