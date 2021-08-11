There are some immutable truths, even in these uncertain times. The sun will rise in the east, the tides go in and out, Coke is better than Pepsi, and Samsung can't go more than a few months without releasing new earbuds. The Buds Pro debuted earlier this year, and now there's a new entry in Samsung's true wireless lineup. The oft-leaked Galaxy Buds2 are official with a $149.99 price tag, which is $50 less than the Buds Pro (when they're not on sale). They have most of the same features, too.

Featured offer: Get paid 10% more than your old phone's worth with Decluttr Ready to retire your old phone for a new Samsung handset? Lock in your phone’s worth for the next 28 days, plus get 10% extra cash (with a $30 cap) on top of your device’s valuation from Decluttr when you add the exclusive code POLICE10 to your order. For complete details, check out our full write-up here. Then head on over to Decluttr’s website, type in some information about your device, and instantly see how much they’ll pay to take it off your hands, no shipping or processing fees necessary. We may receive a commission for products or services you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.

The Buds2 come in four different colors, but the cases are all the same glossy white color on the outside. The interior and the buds themselves come in black, white, lavender, and olive green. They're more compact than the Buds Pro, and the bodies are all the same glossy plastic all the way around. There are three microphones, which enable active noise cancelation. With that feature enabled, the Buds2 are rated for five hours per charge. Without ANC, they can play for about 7.5 hours. Of course, these are Samsung's numbers—it would not be unusual for real-life longevity to be lower. The case has another four-ish charge cycles inside, though.

Caution: Earbuds are not guaranteed to make you this happy.

Galaxy Buds2 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Audio formats Samsung scalable codec, AAC, SBC Battery ANC, 5 hours play time — No ANC, 7.5 hours — about four additional charge cycles in case Measurements 17x20.9x21.2mm, 5g (earbud); 50x50x27mm, 41.2g (case) Charging USB-C, Qi wireless Price $150 / £139

Samsung says the Buds Pro and Buds Live will continue as part of its personal audio lineup. The Buds2 will therefore be the cheapest option available, but not by much. The Buds Pro are $200, and the Buds Live are $160. However, these products are often discounted at other retailers. The Buds Pro are down to $140-170 pretty consistently, which might make the Buds2 a harder sell. You can pre-order the Buds2 today, but I bet most people picking them up will be using the Samsung credit that comes with ordering one of the snazzy new foldables. You can even color-match them to the phone.