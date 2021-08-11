It's Samsung pre-order day for the new folding phones, and this time around, Samsung isn't subsidizing anyone with crazy trade-in values. In fact, outside being able to dump a whole pile of older devices that Samsung is graciously offering a minimum for, they're pretty middle-of-the-road-to-bad — but you can stack up to four trade-ins. That's more than the two we expected previously.

If you're looking for advice, most of the values Samsung's offering today are just okay and nowhere near the outrageously generous numbers it offered earlier this year. Even considering an extra half-year of depreciation, Samsung's not subsidizing things the same way they were before (probably due to declining profits and sales).

You can almost assuredly do better selling a phone yourself if it's in good shape, probably to the tune of a 20% difference, if not more. But if that value is worth the convenience, or you've got some busted-up phones on hand, then maybe you should take advantage of the company's offers, values for which are all listed below. Also note, if you registered early for the new Z Fold3 and Flip3, Samsung's offering an additional trade-in bonus on top of the numbers we have, and that might make it really worth your while.

Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold2 - $800, $490 if "cracked"

Galaxy Note20 5G Ultra - $750, $450 if "cracked"

Galaxy S21 Ultra - $650, $390 if "cracked"

Galaxy Note20 - $625, $370 if "cracked"

Galaxy S21+ - $600, $360 if "cracked"

Galaxy Z Fold - $600, $360 if "cracked"

Galaxy $S20 Ultra - $600, $360 if "cracked"

Galaxy S21 - $550, $320 if "cracked"

Galaxy Note 10+, Note10+ 5G, - $525, $310 if "cracked"

Galaxy S20 Plus - $500, $290 if "cracked"

Galaxy Z Flip 5G - $500, $290 if "cracked"

Galaxy S20 - $500, $270 if "cracked"

Galaxy Note10 - $475, $270 if "cracked"

Galaxy S10+ - $425, $240 if "cracked"

Galaxy S10 5G - $425, $240 if "cracked"

Galaxy Z Flip - $350, $160 if "cracked"

Galaxy S20 FE - $350, $160 if "cracked"

Galaxy S10 - $350, $190 if "cracked"

Galaxy Note9 - $360, $190 if "cracked"

Galaxy S10e - $325, $180 if "cracked"

Galaxy S9+ - $225, $80 if "cracked"

Galaxy S9 - $200, $60 if "cracked"

Galaxy Note8 - $175, $50 if "cracked"

Galaxy S8+ - $150, $60 if "cracked"

Galaxy S8 - $150, $80 if "cracked"

Galaxy A71 - $120, $20 if "cracked"

Galaxy A51 5g - $100, $20 if "cracked"

Galaxy A51 - $75, $20 if "cracked"

Galaxy S7 Edge - $60, $20 if "cracked"

Galaxy S7 Active - $50, $20 if "cracked"

Galaxy S8 Active - $50, $50 if "cracked"

Galaxy S7 - $50, $20 if "cracked"

Apple

iPhone 12 Pro Max - $650, $390 if "cracked"

iPhone 11 Pro Max - $650, $390 if "cracked"

iPhone 12 Pro - $600, $360 if "cracked"

iPhone 12 - $550, $320 if "cracked"

iPhone 11 Pro - $500, $290 if "cracked"

iPhone 11 - $475, $270 if "cracked"

iPhone 12 Mini - $300, $160 if "cracked"

iPhone Xs - $250, $100 if "cracked"

iPhone X - $200, $60 if "cracked"

iPhone XR - $170, $40 if "cracked"

iPhone 8 Plus - $130, $70 if "cracked"

iPhone 8 - $120, $50 if "cracked"

iPhone 7 Plus - $100, $40 if "cracked"

iPhone SE - $95, $40 if "cracked"

iPhone 6S - $50, $40 if "cracked"

iPhone 6S Plus - $45, $30 if "cracked"

iPhone 7 - $25, $25 if "cracked"

Google

Pixel 4 and 4 XL - $100, $30 if "cracked"

Pixel 3a and 3a XL - $50, $50 if "cracked"

Pixel 3 and 3 XL - $50, $50 if "cracked"

Pixel 2 and 2 XL - $50, $50 if "cracked"

LG

Wing 5G - $250, $130 if "cracked"

V50 ThinQ - $200, $60 if "cracked"

Velvet 5G - $150, $60 if "cracked"

V60 ThinQ - $150, $60 if "cracked"

V40 - $135, $60 if "cracked"

V60 ThinQ 5G - $80, $70 if "cracked"

Stylo 6 - $50, $30 if "cracked"

V30 - $50, $30 if "cracked"

V35 - $50, $30 if "cracked"

G7 ThinQ - $50, $30 if "cracked"

K51 - $50, $30 if "cracked"

G8X ThinQ - $30, $20 if "cracked"

G8 - $20, $20 if "cracked"

Moto

G 5G Plus - $200, $100 if "cracked"

Edge+ - $150, $60 if "cracked"

Z3 Play - $125, $30 if "cracked"

Z3 - $125, $30 if "cracked"

G7 Power - $125, $30 if "cracked"

razr 5G - $125, $60 if "cracked"

Z4 - $125, $30 if "cracked"

G7 - $125, $30 if "cracked"

razr - $125, $30 if "cracked"

Samsung's offering many more manufacturers and devices for trade-in now, and you can even do wearables or tablets (not listed above). A handful of the individual trade-in values are a little odd, like some older devices being worth more or way less than you'd expect. Samsung also did the OG Z Flip dirty, offering a mere $350, and it's straight shafting Pixel owners — not only is Samsung not accepting any Pixel more recent than the 4 series, but it's giving you a paltry $100 at best for it. In January, the company offered $350!

But, it's not all bad. You can stack up to four trade-in offers now, and Samsung's offering extra value for those that preregistered for the new phones — it looks like at least $100 toward a single device in your trade-in, but it can be more in some cases. If you see a different number when trading in your phone from what we have here, that's probably why. Some phones can be stacked in trade-in a certain number of times, but others can only be offered once. Samsung will take up to three iPhone 12 Pros, for example, but only one iPhone 12 Pro Max, in my testing.

If either of the new foldables caught your eye, but the cost is keeping you away, maybe it's worth checking to see what you can get for the phone in your pocket — or that old one in the drawer in the office. If you pre-registered, even a mediocre older device might get you a decent discount, though you're probably better off selling it yourself, especially if it's a Pixel.