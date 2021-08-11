Samsung has skipped the Note series this year — and likely indefinitely — but that doesn't mean it's forgotten about all the scribbling and drawing S Pen lovers out there. The new Galaxy Z Fold3 can be used with a pen too, though it doesn't come with one in the box. You'll have to buy it separately and Samsung is offering two options: the S Pen Fold Edition (so Z Pen?!) and the S Pen Pro. Let's explain the differences between the two.

The two S Pens share a lot of similarities. They're both a separate purchase from your phone, neither works with the Z Flip3, and they're specifically tailored to the sensitive display of the Fold3. More rounded and retractable under pressure tips ensure that they have less risk of scratching the PET film covering the Fold3's glass while you're scribbling away.

Comparison S Pen Fold Edition S Pen Pro Price $50 $100 Size Shorter, thinner Taller, thicker Charging - USB-C Connectivity - Bluetooth Compatibility Z Fold3 Z Fold3, other S Pen-compatible phones and tablets Features - Gesture commands

The similarities stop here, however. The pens are physically two different beasts. The Fold Edition pen is slim and short and only works with the Fold3 at the moment. (Maybe it'll be compatible with the Fold4 next year, but we can't know that yet.) While it doesn't slot into the Z Fold3, Samsung has made a special case for the phone that lets you stow it away safely to avoid losing it. Its features are more limited than recent S Pens from the Note 9 onward. You don't get gesture controls or Bluetooth connectivity, so expect more basic S Pen capabilities circa 2017 and earlier.

The S Pen Fold Edition is smaller and slots in some Galaxy Z Fold3 cases.

The Pro pen is taller, thicker, and can connect to multiple devices. A toggle lets you switch between the Fold3 and other S Pen-compatible phones and tablets. It can also pair with devices over Bluetooth, to allow for gesture commands and remote functionality, which means it needs to be charged. A USB-C port on the top lets you fill it up.

The S Pen Pro's USB-C charging port.

There are still some specifics we don't know about the new S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro, like their exact dimensions, the expected battery life and charging time of the Pro, and all the intricate differences in their functionality. We'll update this post when we have more details.