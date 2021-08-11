Well, that didn't take long. Just two days after its third beta release, a stable version of OxygenOS 11 is ready for the OnePlus 6 and 6T. It's been a long road for both of these devices — Android 11 is nearly a year old — but if you've been holding your breath for an update, you can finally exhale.
Yes, this update is well overdue, and even considering OnePlus's recently-revised software policy, it's likely the last major OS change either device will receive. Depending on your feelings towards OxygenOS 11's redesign, it's going out on a high note. This update includes all of the features initially bundled in Android 11 last year, which you should review if you need a quick refresher. Google's 2020 release brought along improved security and privacy capabilities, along with its fancy conversation tools for easier messaging.
OnePlus has also bundled its own improvements into OxygenOS 11, including a permanent dark mode shortcut in Quick Settings, new UIs for the Shelf and Camera apps, and Game Space to help control notifications during moments of intense gaming. Ambient Display is also getting a couple of new modes, including a wireframe skin and a clock style created in partnership with the Parsons School of Design, which could help add a splash of style to your phone.
It's unclear whether some of the fixes from Monday's Beta 3 patch — including improvements to YouTube playback and some changes to memory management — are included in this stable build. At the very least, last month's fixes from the second beta should be built-in.
If you've been holding off on OnePlus's beta program, it's finally your time to shine. The OTA is coming to a limited number of users starting today, with a wide release planned in a few days barring any unseen bugs. Unlike some of OnePlus's updates in the past, this push isn't restricted to a specific region, so you'll have to be patient if your phone isn't selected today. After all, where's the harm in a few more days of waiting? You can check out the complete list of patch notes over at OnePlus's forums.
- Thanks:
- Chetan and William
