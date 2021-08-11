Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event was just earlier today at 10AM ET, and although endless leaks undercut the anticipation a bit, there's still reason to be excited. We got our first official glimpse of the new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, with plenty of improvements over last year's models. There was some concern that OnePlus would try to one-up Samsung with its own Galaxy-themed teaser, but it turns out that wasn't a problem, the company is just back to dumb and awful marketing, and you can go back to ignoring them.

Less than 24 hours before Galaxy Unpacked is ready to stream, OnePlus announced a teaser, implying it might be unveiling some kind of folding phone at 10 AM ET — the exact time as Samsung's event. The teaser features a new device shrouded in darkness, with a galaxy — get it? — spread out over two displays. Beyond a link to its Instagram account, there's not a whole lot to go off of in this tweet. The device pictured seemed to have a wide hinge separating the two panels, which could have been a hint at a Surface Duo-style design, an optional accessory for the OnePlus 9 series, similar to LG's G8X from 2019, or even just a dual-phone case joke.

But, nope. OnePlus just tweeted a wildly misleading teaser for a terrible carrier ad-a-line promotion you can straight-up ignore. And if this is a return to the awful old days of the company's marketing efforts, then we can both go back to ignoring these half-baked marketing fits.

We've reached out out to OnePlus asking how the company could possibly think this wasn't a good idea (if not flat-out misleading), and we'll let you know what we hear, if anything.