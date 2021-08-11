We've been hearing about them for months, we've been anticipating their release just as long, and now the day is upon us. Samsung is a few hours away from unwrapping unfolding its newest flagships, the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, and we've got the details for you to catch the event live.

The August 2021 edition of Unpacked is taking place today, August 11 2021, at these times:

7 AM PT – USA, West Coast

10 AM ET – USA, East Coast

3 PM BST – London

4 PM CEST – Europe

7:30 PM IST – India

10 PM CST – China

12 AM ACT (August 12) – Australia, Sydney

Samsung will be live-streaming the event on a bunch of sites:

But if you're lazy enough and don't want to open another page, we've embedded the YouTube livestream for you below:

Aside from the two new big foldables, we're also expecting Samsung to debut the Galaxy Watch4, its latest smartwatch that runs WearOS in collaboration with Google, as well as its new true wireless buds, the Galaxy Buds2.