Google Tasks has improved a great deal in the last couple of years, so much so, in fact, that I eventually ditched TickTick for it earlier this year. It still has a long way to go to be the perfect task management app, however. This latest update makes it easier to switch between lists, at least.
As announced by Google on its Workspace blog, Tasks for Android and iOS is getting a brand-new tabbed interface that displays your various different lists across the top of the app. You could already create lists, but you'd have to tap on the hamburger menu in the bottom right to access them, which was more than a little clunky.
With the new UI, you can either tap on the name of the list in the tabs themselves or swipe left and right to quickly switch between them — easy peasy. That's all for this update, which will continue rolling out gradually over the next couple of weeks. It will supposedly be exclusive to Google Workspace and G Suite Basic and Business users, to begin with, but I wouldn't be surprised if it goes out to everyone sooner rather than later. We haven't seen it yet on any of our devices yet, but keep an eye out for it.
