Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have slowed down after a busy weekend, but I still have some solid standouts to share with everyone. First up is Shortcut Manager, a simple shortcut manager from Yogesh Dama that's currently free. Next, I have Frontline: Western Front, a war-based strategy game where you'll take command of Allied Forces or the Wehrmacht. Last but not least is Earthlings Beware, an arcade game where you'll trick robots into exploding in order to collect their cores. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 29 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Shortcut Manager - Pin shortcuts @ home screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alpha Backup Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Notes $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- The Invocation of Jeff the Killer (International) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- GeoGame 2 - Unlimited geoguess quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow Knight Premium: Ninja Assassin Fighting! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Swingman star $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truth Or Dare Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 4Goats Forever $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stories: Your Choice (interactive novels) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Survival Island: EVO PRO– Survivor building home $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Simple Quote Widget - Quote of the day widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- ICO Watchlist Pro - ICO Calendar Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Night Shift Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Storm radar and hurricane tracker - eRadar HD Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Romantic HOLIC: dream walker | Visual Novel Otome $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $3.79 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eureka Quiz Game Pro (No Ads) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frontline: Western Front - WW2 Strategy War Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Access Code Zero $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- B.D.R.S : Biological Disaster Response System $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Polar Bear Cub for kids 3-5 years $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Blue icon pack - linear white & blue icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aline Green Icon Pack - Linear White & Green Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aline Red Icon Pack - Linear White & Red Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flat Dark Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Light Sensation- Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WallCanic Walls $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments