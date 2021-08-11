With the latest Android 12 beta, we're one step closer to the finalized stable build shipping sometime this fall. Along with reaching a new milestone, today's update also includes one of the most important traditions in our annual smartphone refresh: the Easter egg. After an early preview appeared in Beta 3, you can finally try it out for yourself.

Android's latest hidden secret involves two elements: Material You and the number 12. This year's Easter egg feels designed to show off just how excellent Google's new theming engine really is. No matter what wallpaper you select, the animated clock will pull its colors from your backdrop.

By default, the clock matches your system's time, but there's an interactive element as well. If you spin clockwise around the dial, you'll speed up both hands of the clock. On live wallpapers, this action accelerates the animated elements of your background.

No matter which wallpaper you're using, you can unlock the final secret in Google's Easter egg by setting the clock to 12. The dial bursts into Android's latest version logo, replacing your wallpaper with Material You bubbles highlighting each selected color from your backdrop. It's not as in-depth as some of the other hidden inclusions in recent updates, but it's a fun way to flaunt Google's marquee feature for the year.