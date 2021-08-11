The announcement's out. In the U.S., the Galaxy Z Flip3 is priced at $1,000 for the 128GB version and $1,050 for the 256GB version while the Fold3 with 256GB or 512GB of storage sits at $1,800 and $1,900. Both come up for pre-orders today and they'll ship from August 27. Now comes all of the ways to cut down that total and fill up your cart from your friendly neighborhood carrier, retailer, and/or Samsung itself.

Samsung

All right. Here's the link. The company is selling both devices with service from AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon as well as SIM-free.

Customers who lodge a pre-order can redeem $150 in Samsung.com store credit for a Z Flip3 or $200 dibbing on a Fold3. This should apply no matter where you end up buying your phone.

Those looking to trade up can get up to four devices appraised to earn a maximum credit of $650 for the Flip3 and $800 for the Fold3. If you're eligible for education, government, first responder, employee, or military discounts, you'll save an extra $50 to $143, depending on model. Samsung is also offering 36-month no-interest financing on both devices.

The company is offering shoppers a 21-day free trial period right from the pre-order page. It's tied to an Affirm three-installment plan (nothing due at checkout), but devices can be returned at no charge.

While pre-ordering, you can add on a 3-year Samsung Care+ plan — customer support plus accidental damage coverage and an extra year of warranty — and the company will cover the first 12 months of payments. The Galaxy Z Premier experience has been decoupled from the support package, but is still alive and well with discounts for food, fitness, travel, and other offers. You can learn more about the program here.

For Flip fans who want Samsung's exclusive gray, white, and pink colorways, they'll need to wait until at least September 21 before their box flies out of inventory.

AT&T

You can pre-order the Z Flip3 and Fold3 right now (as of press time, the Flip3 pre-order page only had the 128GB base model available while the Fold3 page was not live).

New and existing customers can take $1,000 off the purchase of either phone (making the Flip free) with an eligible trade-in, a 24-month device financing plan, and a qualifying unlimited data plan. Business customers are able to save $600 off the Flip3 or $650 off the Fold3 when they sign onto a 2-year contract.

Saddling up with a new Galaxy Watch4 device? It's buy one, get one free (equal or lesser value) with device financing and wireless service. For the 40mm and 44mm sizes of the Watch4, it's $300 and $330, respectively. The 42mm Classic is $400 and the 46mm is $430.

With the purchase of any of the above devices and appropriate wireless service now through September 30, you can also take 50% off their accessories.

T-Mobile

The Magenta network is also offering $500 off either device if you trade in and finance the Flip3 over 24 months and 36 for the Fold3. Hop on the top-tier Magenta MAX plan and that credit doubles to $1,000. These offers applies for up to four devices per account.

The only configuration that requires a down payment is the 512GB Fold3 at $100.

If you plan on grabbing a wearable, think about getting a DIGITS number and applicable service. You can then get a 40mm Galaxy Watch4 free with credits over 24 months or buy one Watch4 Classic and get the second free.

Finally, T-Mobile is offering half off the Galaxy Tab S7 FE ($335) with 24-month financing and wireless service.

Verizon

Big Red is also giving current customers $500 and new customers who port their numbers $1,000 off a Flip3 or Fold3 if they trade in and sign onto a qualifying unlimited data plan. Switchers may also receive up to $500 extra to cover any transition costs. On top of that, the carrier is offering a free 128GB Flip3 as a second phone and/or $150 off a Watch4 series device if you buy any Flip3 or Fold3. There are 24- and 30-month financing plans available.

Verizon is also bundling in the Samsung Fold Cover and an S Pen Fold Edition for Fold3 buyers while supplies last. Plus, it's also taking 25% off cases, screen protectors, and Samsung-brand wireless chargers.

Best Buy

The techie big box store is offering instant savings as long as buyers promise to activate service on delivery. You can save $200 to $400 if you buy through the financing terms of partner carriers (including Sprint, which still exists and is still prominent in Best Buy signage on the web) or up to $500 if you pay the full price up front for an SIM-free phone.

It's a little confusing and not all the carriers have been set in place yet, but here's how we've sorted it out: