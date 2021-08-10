Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 AM ET, and although endless leaks have undercut the anticipation a bit, there's still reason to be excited. We fully expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 finally unveiled in all their glory, with plenty of improvements over last year's models. Unfortunately for Samsung, it no longer has that slot reserved all to itself. OnePlus just released a teaser for a dual-screen phone, and you'll never guess when it's scheduled for an official reveal.

Yes, less than 24 hours before Galaxy Unpacked is ready to stream, OnePlus has announced it'll be unveiling some kind of folding phone at 10 AM ET tomorrow — the exact time as Samsung's event. The teaser features a new device shrouded in darkness, with a galaxy — get it? — spread out over two displays. Beyond a link to its Instagram account, there's not a whole lot to go off of in this tweet. The device itself seems to have a wide hinge separating the two panels, which could hint at a Surface Duo-style design. It could even be an optional accessory for the OnePlus 9 series, similar to LG's G8X from 2019.

The buttons and antenna lines seem to match the OnePlus 9 Pro, though if it is a unique device, it could be utilizing a similar design language. We won't need to wait long to find out, of course, as the announcement is less than 24 hours away. No matter what happens, tomorrow morning is looking to be a big one for the smartphone industry.