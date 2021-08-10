The Google Photos memories feature is super popular — we know this because you all love to read about it — and it's just got a small update with a welcome improvement. Individual photos that make up Memories now have a more useful swipe-up menu with a lot more detail, so you can really dive into the nostalgia.
Previously, tapping on the three-dot overflow menu of a photo memory would only give you options to view others from that day, order prints, or view memories settings (see below). Those same options remain, but the menu is now much more similar to any other within the app.
Before and after.
You can now see the exact time the image was taken, location info, and all the exif data available for the shot. You can also add the photo to an album right from this menu or hide it if you no longer want to be reminded about it. If your photo includes people or pets, this information will also be displayed here.
More information is always welcome, and if you're someone who uses memories a lot, this will represent a nice little quality of life change. We're not sure exactly when this was brought in by Google, but it appears to be around the time of Photos version 5.53.0.388724750. Head to any memory and swipe up on a photo to see if you've got it yet. If not, you won't have to wait too long.
- Thanks:
- Rohit Gusain,
- Ramit Suri
Comments