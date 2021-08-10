It was only last week that Google announced a refreshed Nest security camera lineup in the US, and we’re already seeing signs of at least one of those cameras making it to India. A Google Store listing of the new battery-powered Nest Cam gives away this detail along with an indication that the Nest Aware subscription service could also land in India alongside the camera.

Outside the relabelled Home speakers, this Nest Cam would be the first Nest-branded product to launch in the South Asian country. Its Google Store listing is already live with a coming soon tag, along with dedicated pages for Nest Aware and other accessories for the camera. The Nest Aware page, in particular, gives away very little detail about the extent of localization for the subscription service, but it does confirm the two tiers (Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus) that we already know about.

This Nest Cam model will be sold for $180 in the US, equivalent to about ₹13,400, but actual Indian pricing will likely be much higher after factoring in import and other taxes. A premium product like this makes little sense for the Indian market, especially as a debut device — and that’s without accounting for the Nest Aware subscription, which starts from $60/year in the US.

As for availability, Google hasn’t mentioned a clear timeline on any of these listings. But given that the search giant usually holds its annual Google for India event around this time of the year, the release shouldn’t be too far out. We have our fingers crossed that the Chromecast with Google TV will also make it to India, too.