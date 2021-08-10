In addition to a new Chrome OS convertible tablet and a plug-and-play monitor, HP is getting freaky by announcing an all-in-one Chrome machine with a rotatable display. The company is hoping to redefine how a family computer serves its users by fueling good performance for basic tasks with a more tactile experience.

We had our first glance at this quasi-windmill computer last month, but now, we've got some hard numbers to attach to the pictures.

Specs Display 21.5" touch IPS @ 1920 x 1080 Processors Intel Pentium Gold 6405U

Intel Core i3-10110U RAM 4GB DDR4-2400

4GB DDR4-2666

16GB DDR4-2666 Storage 64GB eMMC

128GB or 256GB NVMe Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 I/O 2 x USB-A (SuperSpeed @ 10Gbps), 2 x USB-C (SuperSpeed @ 5Gbps), 3.5mm out/mic Peripherals 5MP camera, dual-array microphones, Bluetooth keyboard and mouse included Power 90W AC adapter OS Chrome OS Dimensions 50.7 x 17.4 x 45.4 cm / 6.97 kg

Officially known as the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop, this PC sports some of the lighter-duty Intel Core processors in the range and, as such, is meant for appropriately light tasks like drafting documents — yes, in either portrait or landscape orientation with the swivel of the screen — or enjoying movies sitting down with its cantilever stand that can tilt back by up to 20°. As with almost any device these days seemingly meant for the smart home, the integrated webcam and microphones can be turned off with a physical privacy switch.

This Chromebase should be available sometime this month direct from HP as well as from Amazon and Best Buy starting at $600. A Bluetooth keyboard-and-mouse kit are included in the box.

Acer has historically been one of the only if not the only manufacturer producing Chromebase products, so, at the very least, we can applaud HP for giving us a little spice.