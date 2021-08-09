You can't accuse OnePlus of not making up for lost time. While its 2018 flagships have been lingering on Android 10, the long-awaited OxygenOS 11 beta program seems to be progressing at a rapid pace. Less than two weeks after its second release, the OnePlus 6 and 6T are getting their third beta, complete with some critical bug fixes as a stable version comes closer to being finalized.
Although the initial version of Android 11 for these phones contained a whole host of new features, today's update is still focused on sanding out some of its rough edges. VoWiFi (or Voice over Wi-Fi) has been fixed, allowing users to place phone calls over their home network without relying on a cell connection. Any issues with YouTube video playback should be eliminated, and the Work-Life Balance app now continues functioning even when the screen is locked.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized background process management mechanism to improve battery life
- Improved the smoothness of YouTube playing videos
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
- Network
- Fixed the failed issue of enabling VoWiFi
- Work-Life Balance
- Fixed the issue that the feature doesn't work when the screen is locked
In addition to the usual "system stability" improvements, OnePlus is also boosting both devices' battery life by "optimizing [the] background process management mechanism." This change sounds like it could lead to fewer apps running in the background on your phone, so make sure you're ready for the occasional reload after updating.
OxygenOS 11 Beta 3 will arrive as an OTA update for anyone currently enrolled in the program. For everyone else, you'll need to start with the initial release from last month to get involved. As usual, the complete list of patch notes is available over at OnePlus's forums. At this pace, we could see a stable release for both phones before August is over.
