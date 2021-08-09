With less than 48 hours to go until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, you'd be forgiven for thinking we're all out of potential leaks flaunting the company's upcoming folding phones. Of course, you'd also be wrong. Following up on its own internal video tease a few weeks ago, Samsung accidentally published an ad on YouTube showing off both the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, in case you need further evidence of what's on the way later this week.

This commercial, which features both phones in a single 30-second spot, comes from the official Samsung Malaysia account on YouTube. Despite being unlisted after publishing, the internet is forever, which means the ad survives on the Galaxy Fold subreddit (via SamMobile).

The video starts by showing off the Z Flip3's larger external display, complete with its cream-colored shell, before pivoting to the S Pen-equipped Z Fold3. Although the ad doesn't draw attention to the missing cutout on the larger device, a camera pan over the screen does a great job of highlighting the under-display camera.

It ends by referring to both phones as the "toughest foldables yet" as they survive a splash of water, before inviting users to "pre-order now." Oh, and the whole thing is scored to Imagine Dragon's 2017 hit "Believer," which admittedly feels a little dated for devices representing the future of Samsung.

While there's nothing new here that previous leaks haven't revealed, it's interesting to see how the company's marketing has evolved. Folding phones have only been on the market for a couple of years, but they're already being advertised like any other device in Samsung's portfolio. Just goes to show that the Z-series is here to stay.

And hey, what's one more leak for the road? Twitter user Thomasp5685 tweeted a render of the S Pen Pro, originally announced all the way back in January. Thanks to some FCC filings, we already know the Z Fold3 will support Samsung's premium stylus. It's just a matter of time until we can get our hands on all of these gadgets for ourselves, but until then, we can probably squeeze in a couple more leaks between now and Wednesday.