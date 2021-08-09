The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition ("FE" for short) was one of the best values in smartphones last year, and a follow-up to this lower-priced variant is highly anticipated. We've seen a few leaks of the phone so far, but the latest one comes straight from the horse's mouth. The horse is Samsung, if you're wondering.

The company briefly posted a promotional photo on its Instagram account, showing off Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and a laptop in a back-to-school theme. But it also displayed a phone that officially doesn't exist yet, and one that looks exactly like previous leaks of the Galaxy S21 FE. You can clearly see the light purple variant, with its plastic rear panel and distinctive triple camera corner bump.

Note that unlike most of the Galaxy S21 variants that debuted earlier this year, the phone in the photo has a camera bump that matches both the color and material of the back panel. (That's the standard S21 in the header image.) Samsung didn't mention any of the hardware in the photo by name, but the Instagram post was quickly deleted. 9to5Google spotted it before it disappeared.

The S21 FE seems to have been delayed at some point, either due to the ongoing logistical issues of the pandemic or the one-two punch of the international chip shortage. We can but hope that we hear more about it soon, in an official capacity. With Google's new Pixel phones reportedly moving upmarket, there might be some extra room for a less pricey alternative to flagships this year.