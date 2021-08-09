I can't tell you how many times I've almost bought a Microsoft Surface Pro, but I must have had one in my cart at least a dozen times. I like to plug in a small mechanical keyboard when I need to do a lot of typing on the go, and the detachable form factor makes that easier. However, once you add things like a Core i5 CPU and more RAM, the Surface costs well over a thousand dollars. That's before you add Microsoft's mediocre keyboard cover. So, I never pull the trigger, and now I might never have to after using the Lenovo ThinkPad X12. It offers the same detachable form factor as the Surface, but it comes with everything you need plus a few nice-to-have features.

Specs CPU 11th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 RAM 8 or 16GB Storage 128, 256, or 512GB PCIe SSD Display 12.3-inch 1920 x 1280 IPS LCD, 400 nits, anti-reflective Battery 42Wh, ~10 hours per charge Camera 5MP front, 8MP rear Software Windows 10 Measurements Tablet only - 283.3mm x 203.5mm x 8.8mm, 1.67lbs; With keyboard - 283.3 mm x 203.5mm x 14.5mm, 2.4lbs Price Starting around $1,099

The Good Design The slim, light magnesium body is easy to haul around, and the kickstand is sturdy. Display The 12.3-inch LCD is bright and sharp. Has excellent touch and stylus responsiveness. Keyboard cover The keyboard comes with the PC, and it feels more solid than most magnetic typing covers. Clean Windows installation There's no bloatware pre-loaded on this PC, and Lenovo's own apps are actually useful.

The Not So Good Ports The two USB-C ports are on the same side, and one of them is weirdly high up on the side of the device. Keyboard again Some keys are on the small side, and function and control are swapped. Stylus loop can get in the way. Design again Detachables are hard to use on your lap, and this one is no exception.

As reviewed: Core i5 1130G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD

Design, hardware, what's in the box

As with the surface, the Lenovo X12 comes in two parts—there's the "tablet" portion that contains all the computing hardware and display, and then you have the keyboard cover that attaches to the bottom. Microsoft charges another $120 minimum for the Surface keyboard cover, but Lenovo includes it in the box with the X12 (more on that later). The X12 has the general vibe we've come to expect from the ThinkPad line. It's matte black and composed primarily of magnesium alloy. That makes the tablet portion surprisingly light at just 1.67lbs. The chassis feels solid, and Lenovo says it's built to meet Mil-Spec standards for temperature, vibration, humidity, particulates, and more. There's a durable metal kickstand on the back, allowing you to prop the device up on any flat surface. I also like that the stand swings way, way up so you can lay the tablet mostly flat with a slight incline. The versatility of the stand comes in handy because this computer also includes an active stylus at no additional charge.

The overall shape is slightly blocky and very "ThinkPad," which is something I personally dig. One thing I don't like about this computer is the port placement. There's one USB-C port near the bottom on the left edge with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and one near the top with USB 4/Thunderbolt 4. It would have been preferable to have one on each side, ideally near the bottom. That top port is not very convenient when the computer is sitting on a table or desk, unless you like cables dangling distractingly from your PC. Those are the only ports, too. If you want USB-A, you'll need an adapter. For me, this is not a problem as I've built my computing environment around the one true cable. This laptop also charges over either USB port at up to 45W via the included cable or a compatible PD charger—I'm using a Satechi 66W PD charger, and it pumps in the maximum wattage.

There's a headphone jack on the side with the USB ports, which is still common in computers despite being all but dead in smartphones. On the opposite side, there's a Kensington lock and volume toggle. The power button is on the top, and the bottom is home to the keyboard connector. Above the screen, you've got a webcam and an IR sensor for Windows Hello. The webcam also has a physical privacy shutter, which I appreciate in these uncertain times.

The 12.3-inch touchscreen might be a bit on the small side for many, and the bezels are wider than many computers. However, this is theoretically a tablet, so you need something to hold without touching the screen. The 1920 x 1280 resolution is a bit lower than I'd prefer, but it's a 3:2 ratio that is better for vertically scrolling content like webpages than the 16:9 screens on cheaper laptops. Despite the low-ish resolution, the LCD looks fantastic a respectable 400 nits of max brightness and vibrant colors. It also has an anti-reflective coating that reduces glare in bright environments—this is something I always look for in a new laptop.

The ThinkPad X12 is a joy to carry around thanks to the small footprint and low weight. With the keyboard attached, the entire package weighs just 2.4 pounds. It's a fantastic piece of hardware, provided you can cope with the somewhat small display. For me, this is just the right size.

Keyboard and trackpad

The typing experience here is typical of a laptop, which, believe it or not, is a compliment. Many magnetic keyboard covers are too flexible and don't have enough key travel. Neither of those things are a problem here. The backlit keys feel like a normal laptop with enough travel and tactility to be usable for touch typing, and the construction feels rock solid. You can use the keyboard flat or at a slight incline with the top magnetically adhered to the bottom bezel of the tablet. My only qualm here is that the stylus keeps the cover from laying completely flat when it's in the elastic loop that protrudes from the cover. I usually use the keyboard inclined, so it's not a huge problem. The fingerprint sensor on the keyboard is fast and accurate, too.

The Ctrl and Fn key placement is a problem, though. For some reason, Lenovo thought having Fn in the corner instead of the middle would be a good idea. It's not, but thankfully, Lenovo's customization app supports swapping those keys. Lenovo also earns a place in my heart for including dedicated page up and down keys right next to the arrows. If I'm being picky, the trackpad is a bit small, and some of the modifier keys (shift, enter, etc) could be a little larger. I'm willing to forgive these foibles because there's also a TrackPoint nub in the middle of the keyboard. I know this is probably something of a generational divide, but I find TrackPoint to be useful. Some people try to use TrackPoint like a joystick, which it isn't. If you can get used to applying the correct amount of pressure, TrackPoint keeps your hands closer to the home row when you need to nudge the cursor.

I applaud Lenovo for including the keyboard cover with this device. Almost everyone buying a detachable is going to want the official keyboard cover, and pretending otherwise is ignoring reality. Lenovo's active stylus is fine, but I wouldn't want to rely on it for all my text input on the go. Even I would probably purchase the cover for the X12 because there are times when plugging in my travel board just isn't practical, and Lenovo's keyboard is great.

Software, performance, and battery

Most variants of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 ship with Windows 10 Pro—the Home edition is by far the most popular, but the differences are minor. The Pro version adds things like BitLocker and remote desktop, which the average user doesn't need. The real advantage to the OS on the X12 is that it's not loaded down with junk. Lenovo only has a few system apps, and they all have a reason to exist. You won't see any sponsored pre-installs like Candy Crush or whatever other OEMs are cramming in lately.

One pre-installed app I certainly appreciate is Your Phone, which pairs with Android phones to help you reply to messages, make calls, and mirror your apps on Windows. The pairing process used to be a mess, but Microsoft has improved it substantially in the last year. Samsung is also a Microsoft partner, enabling additional features. I tested the X12 while carrying a Samsung phone, and I'm impressed by how reliable the app mirroring is. Samsung even supports running up to five mirrored apps at a time, and clipboard syncing makes it a breeze to pass text snippets between Windows and Android. Calls are a bit hit or miss—they work about 75% of the time, but I would not be shocked if the issue is Bluetooth being Bluetooth rather than the app.

This unit has a Core i5 CPU, but the base model comes with a Core i3, and the top-of-the-line has a Core i7. I've never felt like the computer is slow, even when running multiple high-demand apps like Photoshop and Chrome side-by-side. For typical productivity and entertainment, the Core i5 unit should be more than sufficient. You can even play some light games on this machine thanks to Intel's Xe integrated graphics—that's not available on the i3 version, though. The 16GB RAM allotment is acceptable for me because I treat laptops as secondary PCs. I would have liked to see a 32GB option for power users, though.

The Lenovo X12 has a 42Wh battery, which is a bit on the small side for a premium laptop. However, the detachable form factor usually lags behind clamshells in this respect. That said, the X12 has respectable battery life. Lenovo claims 10 hours, but I didn't quite get there. My blogging and browsing was enough to exhaust the X12 in about eight hours, which is above average for a detachable computer in my experience.

Should you buy it?

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 9 / 10 Sure, if you're interested in the detachable form factor. The ThinkPad X12 is durable, well-designed, and (in my opinion) attractive. It looks like a ThinkPad despite having a more modern design, and I like the way ThinkPads look, from that matte black body to the TrackPoint nub. The keyboard has more going for it than TrackPoint—the keys feel good for a laptop, and the construction is solid, especially for a magnetic attachment. It also comes with the PC, which is not the case with most detachables like the Surface. If that's not your speed, Lenovo's competent active stylus is included, too. The most significant issue for most people will be the port selection. There are only two USB-C ports, and one of them is in a rather awkward position. I do appreciate the support for Thunderbolt 4, but a better port layout and a legacy USB-A would make the X12 more appealing. Lenovo's pricing for the X12 is bizarre, just like most of its high-end PCs. The MSRP is an obscene $1,800, but Lenovo doesn't really sell it for that much. With the omnipresent discounts, you can get the device for as little as $1,100 with the pen and keyboard. Bumping it up to a Core i5 and 16GB of RAM puts you a bit north of $1,200, which I think is reasonable for what you get.

Buy it if...

You want a detachable PC with a good keyboard cover.

You've left USB-A in the dust.

Don't buy it if...

You need a high-end PC that can replace a desktop workstation.

You don't like the detachable form factor.