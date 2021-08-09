Like it or not, the death of Hangouts is truly underway. Earlier today, we reported on the ongoing transition to Google Chat, as users are now prompted to switch apps before being signed out of their account in favor of messaging directly in Gmail. As more and more of the Hangouts userbase is pushed from their preferred method of communicating, the Chat listing on the Play Store is getting review-bombed into oblivion.



Currently, the app is sitting at a 2.8-star rating, with the majority of recent reviews rated at just one or two stars (via Droid-Life). While some crowdsourced efforts to lower an app's rating can often feel misplaced, most of the complaints being leveled at Google here seem valid. As of now, Chat just hasn't reached feature parity with the service it's replacing. Many of the reviews point out that it's missing customization options, SMS support, stickers, and a dedicated gallery browser for attaching media. Hell, it doesn't even support sending more than one image in a single message.

It's not like this is the first time Google swapped an existing app with a new one without a 1:1 match, but unlike with YouTube Music, there doesn't seem to be a promise to bring these missing features into the enterprise-focused replacement.

For its part, Google is responding to user feedback with the following message:

Hi, [name]. Thank you for taking the time to provide feedback. We're sorry to hear that. We'll pass this along to the team so they can review and make the Chat app even better. We ask that you submit feedback within the Chat app by clicking the Menu button then 'Help & feedback' and tap 'Send Feedback'. Thank you!

It's a vague statement at best, with no promise to bring any significant improvements to the app. Ultimately, Chat remains a business-focused platform, and the decision to transition a vast audience of regular users to it without sanding off any of the harsher edges was a mistake. Some of the complaints are obvious fixes — any messaging application, regardless of whether or not it's for enterprise, should be able to select images from a gallery.

If you've run into similar issues with Chat after switching, you can add your account back into Hangouts for the time being. However, with Google promising a permanent switch sometime this fall for everyone, this issue will only grow in size unless the company actually addresses some of these complaints head-on.