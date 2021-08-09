Between all the emails you get, and the files you store in Drive, it's not too difficult to start running low on the free storage Google allocates to your account. That's what leads many users to start coughing up a little cash for more space, whether you're looking to stretch out with 100GB, or maybe really get comfortable at the 200GB level. But for those with even greater needs, Google One's massive 2TB tier doesn't just come with deep storage reserves, but also offers a number of perks — extras like saving 10% in the Google Store. Now we're leaning about expanded access for one of those bonuses, as Google One's VPN becomes available in a number of new nations.

Back when Google introduced the VPN last fall, access was limited to users in the United States. While that's pretty par for the course with Google, at least the company did confirm at the time that availability would eventually expand to more regions. We've been keeping an eye on the VPN's support docs, where we can see that Google's recently added a list of international destinations where One's VPN is now supported: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

If you've got a 2TB (or higher) plan and live in one of the newly-covered nations, find out how you can start securing your online communications with the service.

Sadly, we're still waiting for the promised Windows, Mac, and iOS support; One's VPN remains Android-only for the time being.