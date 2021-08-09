Although they aren't infallible, Google's Titan 2FA security keys are a great, easy-to-use option for regular users looking to add a physical gadget to their account login methods. Up until today, it's been sold in several different variants, including USB-A and USB-C configurations, along with Bluetooth and NFC options for connecting wirelessly. It's been a few years since this 2FA key launched, making it a perfect time for a quick refresh.

Starting tomorrow, Google is consolidating its lineup down to just two options, both equipped with NFC. You'll be able to pick between USB-A and USB-C keys, depending on what best fits your needs as a user. Meanwhile, the Bluetooth variant is going away for good, already marked as out of stock and unavailable for purchase. According to Google, there's no need to keep using Bluetooth to verify your login, thanks to the prevalence of NFC in 2021. If you currently rely on one of these keys, don't worry — it'll continue to function with both wireless standards, with its warranty honored as well.

Google's current Titan lineup, with Bluetooth models currently sold out.

Google recommends picking up whichever key fits the device you use most often. If you opt for the USB-A key, you'll also get a USB-A to USB-C adapter included in the box. That variant will run for $30, while the USB-C unit costs $35.

The refreshed USB-C model, alongside the older USB-A key.

Aside from the change in lineup, the hardware itself seems to be staying the same. That likely includes the vulnerability discovered earlier this year that could lead to key cloning, though as we summarized in January, regular users don't have much to worry about so long as the device isn't lost and their account credentials remain unknown.