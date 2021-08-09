A few days ago, we told you about YouTube's new video scrubbing gesture, but as it turns out, this wasn't the only addition the app has received recently. Another gesture is now rolling out to users and this one lets you quickly skip to the previous or next chapter in a video.

The new gesture is intricate enough that you're not likely to trigger it by mistake. It was discovered by Redditor u/magnatronmusic31 who noticed that double-tapping with two fingers on the screen when a video is playing skips to the next chapter. More precisely, we noticed that if you perform this on the right side of the screen, it goes to the next chapter, but if you do it on the left side, it goes back to the previous one. You can see it in action in the GIF below.

Of course this only works in videos with proper chapters, so the creator must have added the corresponding timestamps in the description.

Just like the other gesture, this one is still rolling out via a server-side update. It's live for me on version 16.31.35 beta (APK Mirror), so you might want to grab that to maximize your chances of getting it.